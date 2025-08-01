Josh Gad backs out of star-studded Jesus Christ Superstar due to Covid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Gad has been forced to withdraw from a star-studded performance of Jesus Christ Superstar after coming down with Covid.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical is set to be performed at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, with a cast led by Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo as Jesus and singer Adam Lambert as Judas. The show opens on Friday and runs until Sunday.

Gad had been cast to play King Herod. However, in a statement posted to Instagram the Frozen star wrote: “It is with enormous heartbreak that I inform you all that unfortunately I have contracted a virus known as Covid. (Remember that little b****** from season one of ‘Earth really sucks right now?’”

He continued: “Anyway, out of an abundance of caution and respect for my cast, I will not be performing in Jesus Christ Superstar this weekend (unless I test negative).

“It truly breaks my heart, but I can assure you all that the show is going to be one of the greatest things you will ever see. I hope at some point you get to see me wear the crown and show you what we've been up to, because it was quite something. But for now, sadly, I will not be able to grace the Hollywood Bowl."

Josh Gad in New York in January 2025 ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images )

It has not been announced who will replace Gad as King Herod.

Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a concept album in 1970 and premiered on Broadway in 1971. It has been revived several times since.

Meanwhile, Gad was recently confirmed to lead the cast of a sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks sci-fi comedy Spaceballs.

Spaceballs 2 will be directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum. Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman are also set to star, alongside returning actors including Rick Moranis, who is expected to come out of retirement to reprise his role as the villainous Dark Helmet.

In a statement when news of the film first broke, Gad said: “Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true.

“[Benji Samit], [Dan Hernandez], [Josh Greenbaum], [Kevin Salter] and I worship at the altar of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING.”