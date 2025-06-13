Spaceballs 2: Son of original star set to join cast for sequel to Star Wars spoof

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Pullman is set to join the cast of the upcoming Spaceballs 2, where he will play the son of his real-life father Bill Pullman’s character, Lone Starr.

Yesterday, 98-year-old comedy legend Mel Brooks announced his personal involvement in the long-awaited sequel to his popular Star Wars spoof.

Brooks co-wrote, produced, directed and starred in the original 1987 satire. He is set to reprise his role as Yogurt, a parody of wise Star Wars character Yoda.

Bill is also expected to return as Lone Starr, the spoof’s equivalent of Han Solo. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Lewis will join the cast as Starburst, son of Lone Starr and Daphne Zuniga’s character Queen Vespa.

Lewis made his acting debut alongside his father in 2017’s The Ballad of Lefty Brown. Most recently, he appeared in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and revealed last month that his father had been candid with him about the film’s script.

Lewis Pullman with his father, Bill Pullman, at the premiere of 'Bad Time at the El Royale' in Hollywood in 2018 ( Getty )

While the cast has not yet been officially announced, Deadline reports that Rick Moranis is expected to come out of retirement to reprise his role as the villainous Dark Helmet.

Moranis, one of the biggest comedy stars of the 1980s and 1990s, has not appeared in a live-action role in over 25 years.

It was previously announced that Josh Gad will lead the cast of the sequel, which will be directed by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum. Keke Palmer is also set to star as a character named Destiny.

In a video message posted to social media yesterday, Brooks appeared in person wearing a sweater with the slogan: “SPACEBALLS THE SWEATSHIRT.”

The veteran comedy filmmaker said: “After 40 years we asked what do the fans want... but instead, we’re making this movie.”

In his own social media message, Gad said: “I was that child who saw Spaceballs before I ever saw Star Wars and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic.

“It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas.”

Spaceballs 2 is being produced by Amazon MGM and will premiere in theaters in 2027. It has been jokingly dubbed by the studio as: “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”