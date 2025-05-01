Lewis Pullman reveals dad Bill Pullman’s candid take on Thunderbolts* script
Lewis stars as the mysterious Bob in Marvel’s new film that’s being touted as the franchise’s ‘best movie in years’
Bill Pullman was honest with his son, Lewis, when it came to the Thunderbolts* movie script.
Known for his roles in The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale, Lewis, 32, makes his Marvel debut in the franchise’s new movie about an unconventional group of antiheroes who embark on a dangerous mission.
He stars as the mysterious character Bob, alongside Florence Pugh’s Yelena/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Wyatt Russel’s U.S. Agent John Walker and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost.
Speaking at a recent press event for Thunderbolts*, Lewis — the youngest child of Bill and Tamara Pullman — revealed to People that while his father has yet to “slip” into the MCU, he did get a first glance at the movie’s script.
“He always goes story first, and writing first, and character first,” Lewis said. “I was waiting to get the full script so I could send it to him so we could talk about it.”
The actor said that once his father read the script, “He was like, ‘There’s a lot to do here. Yeah. I think there’s a lot to be done.’”
Asked if his family were fans of Marvel before he landed his role in Thunderbolts*, Lewis admitted: “We didn’t grow up watching TV, and we were allowed like a movie or two a weekend.
“We watched a lot of what my parents grew up watching, and so there was a lot of older stuff,” he added. “I was the youngest child, so my vote for movies always got pushed to the last. I would’ve put Marvel on there, but... my voice was not heard.”
However, now that he’s joined the franchise, he said he will be “getting my entire family to sit down and watch this movie. So it’ll be monumental.”
Lewis, who made his feature film debut in his father’s 2017 Western action film, The Ballad of Lefty Brown, has two older siblings, Maesa, 37, and Jack, 36.
Thunderbolts*, which is out in theaters May 2, has been lauded by critics as “the best Marvel movie in years.”
“This James Gunn-style team-up movie — starring Florence Pugh and David Harbour — won’t single-handedly save the beleaguered MCU, but it boasts enough surface pleasures that future Marvel filmmakers should sit up and take note,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her four-star review.
“Thunderbolts* does feel different to what’s come before, not because of those indie credentials, but because it’s the first of its kind to seem genuinely self-aware,” she said, labeling it as “the ultimate Marvel film for now.”
