Thunderbolts* actor David Harbour has revealed why several moments from the trailer didn’t make the final cut of the superhero film.

Marvel’s latest blockbuster follows an unorthodox team of anti-heroes who are forced into a dangerous mission that will lead them to uncover their darkest secrets and potentially lead them to redemption.

The film marks the 36th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features stars such as Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

With the film hitting UK cinemas on Thursday (1 May), Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian, told Digital Spy that some of the material featured in the marketing campaign did not make the final cut.

"It's been fun to watch the marketing because there is so much stuff on the cutting room floor that maybe the marketing team just picked up – little moments that aren't in the movie that they are just taking," said Harbour.

It's no surprise that such moments were used, with Marvel fans left "cackling" over the "unexpected" details in the Thunderbolts* trailer, particularly the subtle character chemistry and offbeat humour.

"There was so much footage of us just messing around that makes for a really fun trailer beat but doesn't quite make it for the movie. There was a ton of good stuff," he continued.

In recent years, Marvel has been faced with heavy criticism from fans, critics and actors within the US film industry. With MCU’s latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which cast Ryan Reynolds opposite Hugh Jackman, critic Clarisse Loughrey left a two-star review of the film for The Independent.

Sebastian Stan, returning as Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolt* has hit back at the criticism when speaking to Variety, believing that: “it’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well.”

Thunderbolts* has already received positive praise following its press screening last week, with critics applauding the film's “bold dive into trauma, healing and redemption.”

Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter remarked: “I never expected a Marvel movie to tackle loneliness and depression in such a meaningful way, but Thunderbolts* has done it. I also didn't anticipate ‘Bob’ having an experiential overlap with [Breaking Bad character] Jesse Pinkman. Overall, it might be the most psychological film the MCU has ever made.”

Meanwhile, journalist Emily Murray said that “Thunderbolts* is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time.”