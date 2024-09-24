Marvel fans left ‘cackling’ over ‘unexpected’ detail in Thunderbolts trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Marvel fans have been left surprised by an unexpected detail in the first trailer for Thunderbolts*.

The trailer for the forthcoming movie, which will see The Apprentice actor Sebastian Stan return as Bucky Barnes, was released on Wednesday (23 September).

Fans have been praising the footage, with many highlighting the chemistry between Barnes and the film’s other characters, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour).

“Everyone here has done bad things. Shadow ops, robbing government labs, contract kills,” Pugh’s character Yelena Belova says in the trailer as we see reformed Marvel villains brought together to go on missions for the government.

This is also teased by returning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who says: “We’re brought up with this belief that there are good guys and there are bad guys. But eventually you come to realise that there are bad guys and there are worse guys. And nothing else.”

However, the “unexpected” moment from the trailer that everyone is talking about revolves around a domesticated Bucky, who can be seen cleaning the Vibranium arm he was given in the fictional world of Wakanda – in a dishwasher.

“Bucky pulling his arm out of the dishwasher is sending me,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I am CACKLING about Bucky washing his arm in the f***in’ dishwasher.”

Others said they were happy to know that “Vibranium is dishwasher safe”, with one person adding on X/Twitter: “Maybe a Vibranium arm prosthesis is rust-resistant and easily disinfected with dish soap? I mean, I wouldn’t put it past Wakandan scientists. Gotta get the blood, sweat, and dirt out somehow...”

Bucky’s Vibranium arm – in a dishwasher ( Marvel Studios )

Another response to the trailer saw one fan declare: “I’m sorry but Bucky putting his metal arm in the dishwasher is hilarious.”

Stan previously defended Marvel films from criticism, stating: “It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well.

“This is an artery travelling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge.”

Thunderbolts* will be released in cinemas on 2 May 2025.