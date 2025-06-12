Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure has divulged her bizarre belief that TVs are a “portal” that could let “demonic” stuff inside her home.

Bure, 49, a devout Christian, made the revelation while speaking with her 25-year-old son, Lev, and Texas-based pastor Jonathan Pokluda on the latest episode of her self-titled podcast.

“In our house as a mom, I feel like you guys make fun of me when I talk about — they make fun of me all the time — but particularly when I’m serious about a spiritual thing happening, and then they’re rolling their eyes at me,” she said of her three children Lev, Natasha, 26, and Maksim, 23.

Sharing an example, she said: “Like the portal. They laugh at me because the portal. I’m like, you’re opening up a portal. Like if you’re watching this or playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV,” Bure admitted, “because to me, that’s just a portal.”

Candance Cameron Bure says she doesn't allow scary movie screenings in her home because it could be a 'portal' for something 'demonic’ ( Getty )

Attempting to reason with her guests and listeners, she emphasized: “I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works.

“I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors; however, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it,” she explained.

Directing her attention to Pokluda, Bure said: “That just reminded me like you posted something a while back about [popular seltzer water brand] Liquid Death.

“You’re like, ‘Do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it’s going out into distribution?’”

Bure, who shot to fame for her starring role as D.J. Tanner in the sitcom Full House and its reboot Fuller House, is better known today for her faith-based work for the Great American Family network.

Last year, she reflected on her early career role in Boy Meets World, playing a Satan-worshipping witch.

“I remember when they asked me, if I would feel comfortable, and they asked me to do that part,” Bure said in August 2024 on the Pod Meets World podcast. “They were like, ‘How do you feel about playing a witch?’”

She replied: “Well, I’m an actress. Like, totally fine. This is fun. It’s sitcom. It’s comedy.”

Bure added that she felt that knowing the tone of Boy Meets World, the role wouldn’t be too transgressive.

“It still felt like a very safe place to do that, because of what the show was all about in itself,” she said. “And it’s a family show. So I felt comfortable in that way. But it was a little weird. I mean, I remember saying some of those lines now having watched. And I’m like, yeah, this doesn’t totally feel good.”