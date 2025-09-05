Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham fuel new reunion speculation with cryptic post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weeks after confirming the rerelease of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have fueled new speculation of an impending reunion.

The Fleetwood Mac bandmates and former lovers shared a joint Instagram post Friday featuring a vintage clip of the duo onstage with Nicks singing the opening lyrics of their song “Frozen Love.”

“You may not be as strong as me,” Nicks sang. “And I may not care to teach you.” She trails off before saying: “That’s all I remember,” as Buckingham laughed.

The cryptic post is captioned: “We remember the rest now.”

Buckingham and Nicks confirmed the eponymous album’s rerelease in July after sharing similarly cryptic social media posts in the days leading up to the announcement.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac performing in 2014 at NBC's Today Show. There is now new speculation of an impending reunion. ( Getty )

“Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th,” Nicks wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of a promotional billboard being built. “‘Crying In The Night’ is yours now. Listen at the link in bio.”

That announcement came after a billboard featuring the singers’ names in big, bold yellow lettering above the date September 19 was spotted in Los Angeles. To the right is a black-and-white image of a young Nicks and Buckingham, the same one that adorned the cover of the 1973 album.

The cryptic social media posts began in July when Nicks posted a graphic of handwritten text that read: “And if you go forward...” followed shortly by Buckingham’s post that read: “I’ll meet you there,” in similar handwritten cursive.

The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love,” which appeared on the duo’s sole studio album, Buckingham Nicks. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year and became the British-American rock band’s core members.

Mick Fleetwood, the band’s leader, co-founder, and drummer, had already referenced the song in an Instagram video the day before.

In the clip, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

The three posts sent fans of the band into a frenzy as they speculated that they could signify a much-anticipated reunion or even a second collaborative record between Nicks and Buckingham.

Nicks, 77, and Buckingham, 75, have a notoriously turbulent past, having been romantically involved before joining Fleetwood Mac. The relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with the tumultuous break-up inspiring songs including Nicks’s “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way.”

The last time Fleetwood Mac performed together — minus Buckingham — was in 2019 during their “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour.

Despite fan desperation for a Fleetwood Mac reunion, Nicks has previously vehemently stated that there is no band without keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

“Without Christine, no can do,” Nicks told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”