Stevie Nicks postpones tour after fracturing shoulder

Stevie Nicks has announced that she is rescheduling her US tour after fracturing her shoulder.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 77, had been set to begin her next solo tour later this month.

However, a statement posted to her official Instagram account reads: “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks‘ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled.”

It continues: “Please note that October dates will be unaffected. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience.”

The tour will now begin with her previously announced show on October 1 in Portland, Oregon. All October dates will proceed as planned, before the rescheduled shows begin in Detroit on October 28.

Shows will run through November before concluding in Hollywood, Florida on December 10. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.

Stevie Nicks performing at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 ( Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID )

Last month, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announced the rerelease of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.

The sometime bandmates and former lovers confirmed the first reissue of their sole collaborative studio album, finally ending a week of frenzied speculation.

“Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th,” Nicks wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of a promotional billboard being built. “‘Crying In The Night’ is yours now. Listen at the link in bio.”

The announcement comes shortly after the billboard featuring the singers’ names in big, bold yellow lettering above the date September 19 was spotted in Los Angeles. To the right is a black-and-white image of a young Nicks and Buckingham, the same one that adorned the cover of the 1973 album.

Speculation about a potential reunion or rerelease came after the duo cryptically shared matching social media posts July 17. Nicks’s post included a graphic of handwritten text that read: “And if you go forward...” followed shortly by Buckingham’s post that read: “I’ll meet you there,” in similar handwritten cursive.

The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love,” which appeared on the duo’s sole studio album, Buckingham Nicks. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year and became the British-American rock band’s core members.

Mick Fleetwood, the band’s leader, co-founder, and drummer, had already referenced the song in an Instagram video the day before.

In the clip, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”