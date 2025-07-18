Fleetwood Mac fans whipped into frenzy as band stir reunion rumours with cryptic social media posts
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham sparked speculation that they’re ‘getting the band back together’
Fleetwood Mac fans have been getting excited about the possibility of a reunion after band members shared some cryptic social media posts.
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, two core members of the seminal British-American rock band, both shared song lyrics from their X/Twitter accounts on Thursday (17 July).
Singer Nicks posted a picture of a hand-written line, reading: “And if you go forward...”
Half an hour later, co-lead vocalist and lead guitar player Buckingham shared his own hand-written post: “I’ll meet you there.”
The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love”, which appeared on the pair’s sole studio album as a duo, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year.
Both uploaded their lyrics without any caption or explanation.
On Wednesday, Mick Fleetwood, the band’s leader, co-founder and drummer, had already referenced the song in an Instagram post.
In the video, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”
The three posts sent fans of the band into a frenzy as they speculated that they could signify a much-anticipated reunion.
“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?” wrote one excited fan on X, while another responded to Buckingham’s post: “Reunion meant to be.”
“Do I sense a reunion???” added another.
Some went a step further and wondered whether Nicks and Buckingham were alluding to the fact they might make another record as a duo.
“A reunion album between you would make my entire life. I don’t think anyone could understand how much this simple tweet means to me,” commented one person in an emotional post.
Nicks and Buckingham have a notoriously turbulent past, having been romantically involved before joining Fleetwood Mac. The relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with the tumultuous break-up inspiring songs including Nicks’ “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”.
The last time Fleetwood Mac performed together – albeit minus Buckingham – was in 2019 during their “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour.
However, fans hoping for a full band reunion may be disappointed. Following the death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie in 2022, Nicks has previously vehemently stated that there is no band without her.
“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”
