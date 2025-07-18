Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fleetwood Mac fans have been getting excited about the possibility of a reunion after band members shared some cryptic social media posts.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, two core members of the seminal British-American rock band, both shared song lyrics from their X/Twitter accounts on Thursday (17 July).

Singer Nicks posted a picture of a hand-written line, reading: “And if you go forward...”

Half an hour later, co-lead vocalist and lead guitar player Buckingham shared his own hand-written post: “I’ll meet you there.”

The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love”, which appeared on the pair’s sole studio album as a duo, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year.

Fleetwood Mac last toured in 2018-19, before the death of Christine McVie (second from left) in 2022

Both uploaded their lyrics without any caption or explanation.

On Wednesday, Mick Fleetwood, the band’s leader, co-founder and drummer, had already referenced the song in an Instagram post.

In the video, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”

The three posts sent fans of the band into a frenzy as they speculated that they could signify a much-anticipated reunion.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?” wrote one excited fan on X, while another responded to Buckingham’s post: “Reunion meant to be.”

“Do I sense a reunion???” added another.

Some went a step further and wondered whether Nicks and Buckingham were alluding to the fact they might make another record as a duo.

“A reunion album between you would make my entire life. I don’t think anyone could understand how much this simple tweet means to me,” commented one person in an emotional post.

Nicks and Buckingham have a notoriously turbulent past, having been romantically involved before joining Fleetwood Mac. The relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with the tumultuous break-up inspiring songs including Nicks’ “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”.

The last time Fleetwood Mac performed together – albeit minus Buckingham – was in 2019 during their “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour.

However, fans hoping for a full band reunion may be disappointed. Following the death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie in 2022, Nicks has previously vehemently stated that there is no band without her.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”