Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham confirm rerelease of 1973 album
Fleetwood Mac bandmates last week ignited reunion speculations with matching social media posts
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have announced the rerelease of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.
The Fleetwood Mac bandmates and former lovers confirmed the first reissue of their sole collaborative studio album Wednesday, finally ending a week of frenzied speculation.
“Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th,” Nicks wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of a promotional billboard being built. “‘Crying In The Night’ is yours now. Listen at the link in bio.”
The announcement comes shortly after the billboard featuring the singers’ names in big, bold yellow lettering above the date September 19 was spotted in Los Angeles. To the right is a black-and-white image of a young Nicks and Buckingham, the same one that adorned the cover of the 1973 album.
Speculation about a potential reunion or rerelease came after the duo cryptically shared matching social media posts July 17. Nicks’s post included a graphic of handwritten text that read: “And if you go forward...” followed shortly by Buckingham’s post that read: “I’ll meet you there,” in similar handwritten cursive.
The two posts acted like a call and response, together creating a lyric from the song “Frozen Love,” which appeared on the duo’s sole studio album, Buckingham Nicks. They both joined Fleetwood Mac the following year and became the British-American rock band’s core members.
Mick Fleetwood, the band’s leader, co-founder, and drummer, had already referenced the song in an Instagram video the day before.
In the clip, he was seen listening to the track and saying: “It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill.”
The three posts sent fans of the band into a frenzy as they speculated that they could signify a much-anticipated reunion or even a second collaborative record between Nicks and Buckingham.
Nicks, 77, and Buckingham, 75, have a notoriously turbulent past, having been romantically involved before joining Fleetwood Mac. The relationship ended during the recording of the band’s iconic album Rumours, with the tumultuous break-up inspiring songs including Nicks’s “Dreams” and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way.”
The last time Fleetwood Mac performed together — albeit minus Buckingham — was in 2019 during their “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour.
Despite fan desperation for a Fleetwood Mac reunion, Nicks has previously vehemently stated that there is no band without keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie, who died in 2022.
“Without Christine, no can do,” Nicks told Mojo last year. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”
