Hayley Williams clarifies Paramore’s future following new solo album

Kathryn Vann
Friday 05 September 2025 13:54 EDT
Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage to sing 'Misery Business' with Hayley Williams
  • Hayley Williams, Paramore's lead singer, has dispelled rumours of the band's breakup, confirming they are simply on a routine break.
  • Williams explained in an interview with The Face that the band habitually takes significant breaks to process personal experiences between albums.
  • The confirmation follows the surprise release of Williams's third solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, which was initially available exclusively on her website.
  • Paramore recently concluded their leg of The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift in 2024.
  • Williams expressed a sense of vindication, stating that Paramore cannot be discounted and she now has the freedom to pursue her own artistic path.
