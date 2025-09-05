Hayley Williams clarifies Paramore’s future following new solo album
Kathryn Vann
Friday 05 September 2025 13:54 EDTComments
- Hayley Williams, Paramore's lead singer, has dispelled rumours of the band's breakup, confirming they are simply on a routine break.
- Williams explained in an interview with The Face that the band habitually takes significant breaks to process personal experiences between albums.
- The confirmation follows the surprise release of Williams's third solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, which was initially available exclusively on her website.
- Paramore recently concluded their leg of The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift in 2024.
- Williams expressed a sense of vindication, stating that Paramore cannot be discounted and she now has the freedom to pursue her own artistic path.
