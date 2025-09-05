Hayley Williams shuts down Paramore break up rumours
“We always take huge breaks,” says the American singer-songwriter
Paramore star Hayley Williams put an end to speculation on the band’s rumoured break up.
After the surprise release of the lead singer’s third solo LP, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Williams confirmed there are no signs of Paramore ending; the group is simply on a routine break.
Though the group has yet to show any sign of producing another album, Williams reassured her fans in an interview with The Face.
“We always take huge breaks,” the “Cinnamon” singer added. “In order for us to metabolise s*** that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”
“Do we ever know where we’re at?!” she added, implying that their content calendar is not as calculated as other popular artists.
The 36-year-old singer released her album on her website a month before the songs became available on streaming services. The 17 singles were locked behind a password protected site run by Good Dye Young, the artist’s hair product company that she created in conjunction with Brian O’Connor.
Before this, the Grammy award winners finished their leg of The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift in 2024.
Twenty-one years in the making, the band is familiar with the ups and downs of fame. In 2010, their drummer and guitarist, Zac and Josh Farro, stepped away until Zac’s return in 2017. However, the band distanced themselves from Josh as a result of his homophobic views on social media.
Fortunately, there’s no current discourse amongst the band that has led Williams to pursue a solo career.
The Tennessee native was first signed to a record label with the intention of making the then 15-year-old into a pop artist, until she insisted the label sign her rock group instead.
“I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore,” the ‘Dead Horse’ singer told The Face. “This album could do nothing, or it could eclipse things I’ve done in my past. Either way, I now have the freedom to go be myself in my own right.”
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party is available on all streaming platforms now.
