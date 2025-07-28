Paramore singer Hayley Williams surprise releases 17 new songs
The new music is tied to a promotion for the singer’s hair dye company
Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released 17 new songs through her website.
The 36-year-old has not announced whether or not she considers the music to comprise a new record. The songs are only available to those with a code sent out by her Good Dye Young hair dye company.
Track titles for the new songs include “True Believer,” “Mirtazapine,” “Hard,” “Negative Self Talk,” “True Believer,” “Discovery Channel” and “Zissou.”
The link also includes a “Misc” folder containing a live video that seems to date from Phoenix in 2017, an image of a lyric book and a t-shirt bearing the slogan “Hayley Williams is my favorite band”.
Williams has previously released two solo albums, 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s Flowers for Vases/ Descansos. She founded Good Dye Young in 2016 alongside her longtime hairstylist and makeup artist, Brian O'Connor.
The Independent has approached Williams’s representatives for comment.
Since Williams released her solo albums she has reunited with her Paramore bandmates for the 2023 album This Is Why.
While promoting the record last year, Williams vocally denounced Donald Trump and Project 2025 from the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, asking fans: “Do you want to live in a dictatorship?”
During the song “Big Man, Little Integrity”, Williams directly addressed a camera and urged viewers to make use of their vote.
“Project 2025 is Donald Trump‘s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Williams.
“It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda. And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls.
“Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well show up and vote!”
It was not the first time that Williams has used her platform to speak out about politics. A year earlier, she had declared that anyone who voted for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis would be “dead” to her.
“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”
Footage from the performance showed the crowd cheering in response to the singer’s announcement.
Williams’s remarks came shortly after she had been accused of being too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour.
In a four-star review of This Is Why, The Independent’s chief albums critic Helen Brown called the band’s most recent record “a heartfelt outburst of 21st century angst.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments