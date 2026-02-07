Kid Rock’s MAGA-friendly country music festival canceled in South Carolina after artists drop out
It comes after rock band Shinedown announced their exit on Friday, citing their desire not to ‘create further division’
Rock the Country, Kid Rock’s country music festival that critics have labeled a “MAGA fest,” has been canceled in South Carolina after a string of artists dropped out.
The multi-city festival was scheduled to run for two days per venue in eight U.S. states from May 1 to September 21.
However, its stop in Anderson, South Carolina — which was scheduled for July 25 and 26 — will no longer take place, county administrator Rusty Burns told Fox Carolina.
“Anderson County has been proud to host Rock the Country for the past two years. The event was a huge success drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Upstate. An event of this caliber proved what a great venue and exceptional hospitality we have here in Anderson County. Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year,” said Burns.
“We are already planning additional major events and look forward to exciting announcements to come. Anderson County is committed to bringing high quality arts and entertainment to our community.”
Those who purchased tickets can either transfer them to another Rock the Country stop and receive a $50 merchandise voucher to use on site or request a full refund by completing a form sent via email.
The Anderson lineup originally featured Kid Rock and Jason Aldean as headliners, plus Creed, Shinedown, Brantley Gilbert, Ludacris, Gretchen Wilson, Parmalee, Morgan Wade, Chase Matthew, Lakeview, Fox N’ Vead, and more.
However, rock band Shinedown announced their exit in a social media statement Friday, saying: “Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song.
“We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country Festival.”
Acknowledging that the decision “will create differences of opinion,” they added, “We do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.
“And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always,” they concluded.
The band’s statement came after rapper Ludacris also dropped off the bill. A representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone at the time that there had been a “mix-up” and that “lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”
Likewise, country musicians Morgan Wade and Carter Faith, and Christian-inspired rock band Creed, all quietly dropped off the bill without explicitly stating why.
The Independent has contacted Rock the Country for comment.
Billed as “more than just a festival,” the website says “it’s a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years.”
Its founder, Kid Rock, has courted criticism for his emphatic support of President Donald Trump as has his co-headliner, Aldean.
Rock is also set to headline the right-wing organization’s All-American Halftime Show on Sunday, created in protest of the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny as its 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.
Meanwhile, Rock’s 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which contains several unsavory lyrics, has resurfaced ahead of his performance.
