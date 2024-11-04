Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Quincy Jones, the musician and record producer considered one of the music industry’s biggest titans, has died aged 91.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, said that he died on Sunday night (3 November) at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing,” the family’s statement said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.

Jones, who won a total of 28 Grammy Awards (and was the most nominated artist after Beyoncé and Jay-Z), enjoyed a career spanning more than seven decades, working with musicians including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Celine Dion.

For Jackson, he produced the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, helping him become the most successful pop artist of all time. He arranged songs for jazz greats such as Count Basie, produced dozens of film scores, and once played trumpet in Elvis Presley’s band. For the better part of the Eighties and Nineties, it was unlikely that music fans would not own at least one record with Jones’s name on it.

Jones’s father was born to a Welsh slave owner and one of his female slaves; his mother’s family were also descended from slave owners. Jones himself was born and raised in Chicago, where he rang with gangs on the South Side. An early introduction to music came from a neighbour playing the piano, which he began to play himself aged seven, and from his mother’s singing.

After his parents divorced, he moved to Washington state with his father, learning to play the drums and a range of brass instruments while in a high-school band. He briefly played in a band with a young Ray Charles in Seattle, aged 14, before studying music at Seattle University. He spent the Fifties touring with jazz bandleader Lionel Hampton, meeting cultural icons including James Baldwin, Josephine Baker and Pablo Picasso.

After a disastrous European tour of his jazz musical, Jones went deeply into debt to cover the band’s expenses. He later told the LA Times that he came close to suicide but “learnt a lot” from the experience. He managed to get back on his feet with help from Mercury Records president Irving Green, who gave him a personal loan along with a job as the label’s music director. Among the artists he worked with as a producer and arranger while at the label included Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington and Sammy Davis Jr.

He mingled with movie stars and presidents, foreign leaders and philanthropists, scoring films including The Italian Job and Steven Spilberg’s The Colour Purple, the latter which he also produced and helped earn 11 Oscar nominations in 1986. This was in the middle of one of Jones’s most prolific decades, as he helped transform Jackson from child star of The Jackson Five to the “King of Pop” with hits such as “Billie Jean”, “Thriller”, “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”, “Bad”, and “Beat It”.

With the duo’s fusion of disco, funk, rock, pop, R&B and jazz, they launched Jackson as a music icon and influenced generations of artists to come. Thriller sold more than 20 million copies in 1983 alone and remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time.

“If an album doesn’t do well, everyone says ‘it was the producers fault’; so if it does well, it should be your ‘fault,’ too,” Jones said in an interview with the Library of Congress in 2016. “The tracks don’t just all of a sudden appear. The producer has to have the skill, experience and ability to guide the vision to completion.”

Jones’s list of honours filled 18 pages in his 2001 autobiography, Q, and included France’s Legion d’Honneur, the Rudolph Valentino Award from the Republic of Italy and a Kennedy Center tribute for his contributions to American culture. He was the subject of a 1990 documentary, Listen Up: The Lives of Quincy Jones and a 2018 film by daughter, Rashida Jones.

More to follow...