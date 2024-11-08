Olivia Rodrigo removes song from TikTok after Trump campaign uses it in victory video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olivia Rodrigo moved quickly to remove one of her songs from social media after it was used in a Donald Trump victory video.

The pop star, 21, is a longtime reproductive rights activist who endorsed Trump’s rival Kamala Harris for president in the recent US election.

As results came in earlier this week, the Team Trump TikTok account posted a video with the caption, “And suddenly the words ‘I’m the President-Elect’ came out of my mouth...”

The clip was soundtracked by Rodrigo’s 2021 single “deja vu,” a nod to the fact that this is Trump’s second victory in a presidential election.

Rodrigo herself was not impressed, commenting on the video: “Ew don’t use my sound ever again ty.”

The comment seems to have since been deleted, and the song has also been removed from the video, which appears to have been done at Rodrigo’s request as the copyright holder.

Olivia Rodrigo and President-elect Donald Trump ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Rodrigo’s representatives for comment.

TikTok users have been left amused by the incident, with one writing: “olivia removing the deja vu sound from tiktok is iconic.”

Back in 2021, Rodrigo toured the White House as part of a youth vaccine push.

At the time she told reporters at a briefing: “I am beyond humbled and honoured to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination.”

She continued: “I’m in awe of the work president Biden and Dr Fauci have done and was happy to lend my support to this important initiative,” adding that it is “important to have conversations with friends and family” about getting vaccinated.

Throughout the 2024 election campaign, Harris received broad support from celebrities, including Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Aniston, and Beyoncé. While Trump had fewer celebrity endorsements, he did receive the backing of billionaire Elon Musk and the influential podcast host Joe Rogan.

In the wake of Trump’s victory, many celebrities took to social media to respond to his reelection.

Days after calling out Musk for his Trump support, horror author Stephen King shared his views in what he called his last post on X/Twitter. “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Ariana Grande, who’s set to star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, also wrote: “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”