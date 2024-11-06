Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s 2024 US election victory as he becomes president
Film, TV and music stars are sharing their responses to the election result
Celebrities are reacting to the news that Donald Trump has become the next US president.
It was revealed on Wednesday (6 November) that the Republican candidate had declared victory after sweeping three of the most crucial states after a chaotic election day.
As some stars remained controversially tight-lipped about who they were voting for, many celebrities shared their endorsements for Kamala Harris, with a flurry of people, including Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston and Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking out in favour of Trump’s Democratic rival in the last few weeks.
Meanwhile, Trump’s contingent of famous supporters, included Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Zachary Levi and podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed him hours before the election. AsTrump’s victory was announced, he wrote on X/Twitter: “WHOLE. LEE. S***.”
Rapper Cardi B posted a photograph to Instagram, writing: “I hate y'all bad.” Earlier in the night, she deleted a post in which she said of the voting stats: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”
Director Adam McKay, whose credits include The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, wrote: “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”
Meanwhile, Susie Dent subtly shared her views on the fact that Trump had won a second term in the White House. The Countdown star said: “Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve.”
More to follow
