Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been pictured together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced last summer.

However, it's not an image of the two on stage following hours of rehearsals, but an image to promote a new line of merchandise produced by Adidas for their Oasis Live ‘25 world tour.

The picture was posted on Adidas’s social media channels on Thursday evening (19 June) and sees the iconic duo wearing specially designed Adidas jackets. It’s captioned with the words: “The band with three stripes.” The campaign from the clothing company has been branded “Original Forever”.

Elsewhere, Adidas produced a three-minute advert for the collaboration, which premiered on Channel 4 at 9pm. The clip reimagines the feeling of going to an Oasis concert during the 1990s and is soundtracked by the group’s hit song “Live Forever”.

In a voiceover, Liam Gallagher says: “There are days when you are in the zone, you know what I mean?

“You just stand perfectly still while there’s all this chaos going on around you. Not feeling the need to join in the madness, just thinking, this is the best feeling in the world. Just absolutely still.'

open image in gallery Liam and Noel Gallagher in Adidas's 'Original Forever' campaign ( Johannes Leonardo/Adidas/PA Wire )

Chris Walsh, Adidas brand vice president, said: “Adidas and Oasis share a story defined by originality and cultural impact, with roots that run deep and have long been entwined in the fabric of music and style.

“This official partnership represents more than just two icons coming together – it reignites a timeless piece of cultural music history.

“Original Forever continues to build on Adidas’ lasting legacy in music and celebrates the powerful role music and style play in shaping culture across generations.”

Prior to this campaign, the only new images of the brothers together had been in a promotional shoot to announce the Oasis reunion tour

open image in gallery The Oasis Live ’25 Tour will start in July (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA) ( PA Media )

The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.

Bell confirmed in May that he would be joining the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.

The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April.

Oasis are due to kickstart their world tour in July with performances in Cardiff, followed by Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

The highly anticipated reunion tour announcement was followed by backlash after fans in the UK and Ireland saw some prices more than double, which was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

The outrage and controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.