Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis reunion tour announcement in new Adidas collaboration
‘There are days when you are in the zone, you know what I mean?’ says Liam Gallagher in the new advert
Liam and Noel Gallagher have been pictured together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced last summer.
However, it's not an image of the two on stage following hours of rehearsals, but an image to promote a new line of merchandise produced by Adidas for their Oasis Live ‘25 world tour.
The picture was posted on Adidas’s social media channels on Thursday evening (19 June) and sees the iconic duo wearing specially designed Adidas jackets. It’s captioned with the words: “The band with three stripes.” The campaign from the clothing company has been branded “Original Forever”.
Elsewhere, Adidas produced a three-minute advert for the collaboration, which premiered on Channel 4 at 9pm. The clip reimagines the feeling of going to an Oasis concert during the 1990s and is soundtracked by the group’s hit song “Live Forever”.
In a voiceover, Liam Gallagher says: “There are days when you are in the zone, you know what I mean?
“You just stand perfectly still while there’s all this chaos going on around you. Not feeling the need to join in the madness, just thinking, this is the best feeling in the world. Just absolutely still.'
Chris Walsh, Adidas brand vice president, said: “Adidas and Oasis share a story defined by originality and cultural impact, with roots that run deep and have long been entwined in the fabric of music and style.
“This official partnership represents more than just two icons coming together – it reignites a timeless piece of cultural music history.
“Original Forever continues to build on Adidas’ lasting legacy in music and celebrates the powerful role music and style play in shaping culture across generations.”
Prior to this campaign, the only new images of the brothers together had been in a promotional shoot to announce the Oasis reunion tour
The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.
Bell confirmed in May that he would be joining the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.
The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April.
Oasis are due to kickstart their world tour in July with performances in Cardiff, followed by Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.
The group will continue on with concerts scheduled around the world, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Australia and Japan.
The highly anticipated reunion tour announcement was followed by backlash after fans in the UK and Ireland saw some prices more than double, which was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.
The outrage and controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.
