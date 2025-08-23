Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Noah Cyrus has shared why her older sister Miley is “a great role model” throughout their careers in the music industry.

In an interview with People, the 25-year-old singer reflected on growing up with Miley, who was then starring in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana and later writing her own music.

“I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet — I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective,” Noah said.

Noah kicked off her singing career when she was 15 years old with the single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth.

As the years went on, she didn’t necessarily ask Miley, 32, for work advice, she said.

Noah Cyrus shares the ‘lessons’ she’s learn from her older sister Miley ( Rob Foldy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

“I didn't really look at what she was doing as like, 'Oh, I'm learning from this,” she explained. “As I got older though, and by the time I was 16 and doing my own thing, I did experience parts in her career that I guess maybe felt like in her perspective were harder points or growing periods or changes that were just good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you're getting taken advantage of.”

She said there were “a lot of lessons that just came with it because our age gap.”

Noah’s interview follows rumors of a sibling feud after their parents, Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus, had separated in 2022. Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purell in 2023, while Billy Ray married his now ex-wife, Firerose, that same year.

Miley served as a bridesmaid at Tish’s wedding, while her older siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance. Many fans noticed that her younger siblings, Braison and Noah, were not present for their mother’s nuptials. Noah was also rumored to have fallen out with Miley that year.

In another interview with People Thursday, Noah addressed the rumor rift in her family, admitting she feels removed from any drama going on with her relatives.

“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family. The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what's most important to us,” the “Again” singer said.

“Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us,” she added. “It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself.”

Miley has also since set the record straight about her relationship with both her mother and her father.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” the “Flowers” singer said in an Instagram statement in May.

“She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting,” she wrote.

Fans assumed she was feuding with her father after she didn’t mention him during her 2024 Grammys acceptance speech, but she clarified that they are not on bad terms despite having faced “challenges” in the past.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”