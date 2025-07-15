Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unfortunately, tickets to a Miley Cyrus concert are not on the horizon.

The 32-year-old singer revealed the real reason why she doesn’t want to go on a major tour during Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour,” she said. “I wish I had the desire, but I don’t. I also don’t think that there’s an infrastructure that supports artists.”

Cyrus then spoke about fellow artists who spent a lot of time on tour, like the late Prince, and the “high intensity lifestyle” they had on the road.

“It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is kind of a pillar of stability in my life,” she explained. “None of this that I create would even be possible without the way I think about things.”

Miley Cyrus says it’s ‘hard to maintain sobriety’ on the road as she reveals why she’s not touring ( Getty Images )

The “Flowers” singer has been sober for years, after she stopped drinking alcohol in 2020 and quit smoking marijuana in 2017.

She opened up about her sobriety journey during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in May, saying that sobriety is something she “needs.”

“I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life,” she said. She also reflected on her decision to briefly drink again in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, before officially quitting.

“I know I needed to fall one more time,” the Disney Channel alum explained. “And I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here.”

Cyrus hasn’t been on an official tour since 2014, which was after she released her studio album Bangerz. She has since done performances at major shows and events, including the 2024 Grammy Awards.

She’s previously spoken about her lack of desire to tour. During an interview posted on her TikTok in 2023, she said that while a show is often only 90 minutes, a tour is still something that “becomes your life.”

“If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest,” she said at the time. “And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

She continued: “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

During the May interview with Lowe, Cyrus also detailed how her voice has changed over the years. She revealed she was diagnosed with Reinke's edema, a vocal cord disorder that she described as “abuse of the vocal cords.”

“Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also, in my case, it does not cause it. My voice always sounded like this, so it's a part of my unique anatomy,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added. “So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am.”