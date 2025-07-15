Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The author of a poem comprising famous pop lyrics to mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid has said music still has a role in political protest.

Author Rhidian Brook spoke to The Independent after unveiling a new version of the poem he wrote to mark the Live 8 concert in July 2005, which in turn honoured Live Aid in 1985.

Mr Brook said the recent controversy over statements by the band Kneecap, about the Israel-Palestine conflict, did not mean that contemporary music and performers should never be involved with politics.

The author, whose protest poem features lyrics by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Bob Marley and many others, said: “There is a lot of negative response to music as protest recently, such as Kneecap and Gaza.

“I believe it is important to show that music can still speak. People criticised Live Aid but it still represents a valid and noble response to injustice and catastrophe.

“People are familiar with the individual songs I have drawn on but if you put the words together in a poem it makes you think about the lyrics in a different way. They resonate with compassion.”

Mr Brook also revealed Live Aid organiser, outspoken singer-songwriter Bob Geldof’s tongue-in-cheek four-letter reaction when he heard the poem the first time.

“Bob said: ‘You didn’t use any of my lyrics, you c***,’” Mr Brook recalled with a smile, adding: “Bob was actually very sweet about it and ask me to perform the poem at Live 8 but there was not enough time.”

Anti-poverty campaigner Geldof, who was in The Boomtown Rats, is famous for his “give us your f***ing money” plea on live TV to viewers to contribute money to combat famine in Africa.

Mr Brook performed the new version of his poem on the “Thought for the Day” slot on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Bob Geldof orchestrated Live Aid in 1985 ( Getty )

Find the full “Live 8” poem below – as well as the correlating artist to the lyric. See if you can guess the musician behind each one:

“Good morning, good morning, good morning.

“London Calling, to the far away town...

“It was twenty years ago today.

“And we’ve still got something to say.

“Not talking about London, Paris, New York, Munich.

“Talking about my generation.

“There’s a feeling I get when I look to the West. And it makes me wonder.

“Where is my beautiful car? Where is my beautiful house?

“I want it now; I want it all. I want money.

“Get back. I’m all right Jack; keep your hands off my stack.

“Money, it’s a crime. Share it fairly but don’t take a slice of my pie.

“I read the news today, oh boy.

“Mother, Mother, there’s too many of you crying.

“Brother, Brother, Brother there’s far too many of you dying.

“Help I need somebody.

“I’m just a poor boy nobody loves me...

“Them belly full but them hungry.

“You never give me your money, you only give me your funny paper…

“Help me get my feet back on the ground – won’t you please, please help me/

“Don’t leave me here all alone. Helpless. Helpless. Helpless.

“Don’t walk on by.

“Fritter and waste the hours in an off-hand way.

“‘cos maybe, you’re going to be the one that saves me.

“There are still many rivers to cross.

“Sometimes you can’t make it on your own.

“Don’t give up, ‘cos you have friends...

“Imagine.

“Life is bigger; it’s bigger than you.

“Consider this, the hint of the century.

“The world is full of refugees, a lot like you and a lot like me.

“War is not the answer. You don’t have to escalate.

“Only love can conquer hate.

“It’s easy if you try.

“Come on everybody. Mr President. Come on. Come on. Let’s go.

“Jesus loves you more than you will know.

“But it’s a hard road to follow and rough tough way to go.

“What you going to do about it, what you going to do?

“Nothing to do, it’s up to you.

“You can’t always get what you want,

“But if you try sometimes, you get what you need.

“Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights.

“With or without you.

“Give a little bit. Give a little bit of my life for you.

“While you see your chance, take it.

“Are you such a dreamer, to put the world to rights?

“Dry your eyes, mate. We can be heroes just for one day.

“Today is gonna’ be the day that they’re gonna’ throw it back to you.

“By now you should have found out, realise what you gotta’ do.

“Look at the stars see how they shine for you.

“All the people, so many people, and they all go hand in hand.

“Nothing to say but what a day.

“It’s going to be a glorious day.

“A beautiful day.

“I can feel it coming in the air tonight, O Lord...

“Won’t you help to sing these songs of freedom.

“Redemption songs.

“Right here, right now.

“You know we’ve got to find a way.

“To bring some loving here today.

‘And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

The artists whose lyrics are used in the poem are, in chronological order:

The Beatles; The Clash; The Buggles; The Who; Led Zeppelin; Talking Heads; Queen; Pink Floyd; The Beatles; Pink Floyd; The Beatles; Marvin Gaye; The Beatles; Queen; Bob Marley; Beatles; Neil Young; Burt Bacharach; Pink Floyd; Oasis; Jimmy Cliff; Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel; John Lennon; REM; Manic Street Preachers; Marvin Gaye; John Lennon; Eddie Cochran; Simon and Garfunkel; Bob Marley; 10CC; The Beatles; The Rolling Stones; Bob Marley; U2; Supertramp; Stevie Winwood; Radiohead; The Streets; David Bowie; Oasis; Coldplay; Blur; The Beatles; Radiohead; U2; Phil Collins; Bob Marley; Fat Boy Slim; Marvin Gaye; The Beatles.

Rhidian Brook’s book ‘Godbothering’ is a collection of his contributions to BBC Radio 4 ‘Thought for the Day’ from over 20 years.