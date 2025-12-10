Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop star Joe Jonas has playfully joined in on the mockery after a viral TikTok claimed to show him during a “seven-minute” attempt to parallel park.

The clip posted by TikTok user Neha Nas this week featured the caption: “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes.”

Jonas, 36, initially responded by commenting on the TikTok, which has attracted over 11 million views: “And I saw you watch and not help once.”

The Jonas Brothers star then shared his own clip, using a current TikTok trend that showed him being thrown out of a shop, then walking morosely down the street.

“How the city been treating me today since the parallel parking video,” he captioned it.

He did glean some sympathy from fans who pointed out that parallel parking in New York is generally deemed to be a nightmare.

“The worst part of parallel parking is always the witnesses,” one viewer of the original TikTok commented.

“Not me finding out on TikTok that the guy I was also watching parallel park for like five minutes was Joe Jonas,” another person said.

One fan insisted: “You can’t be hot, talented, AND parallel park.”

“I would cry if someone filmed me struggling to parallel park,” another user said.

Joe Jonas responded to a viral clip of him trying to parallel park ( TikTok/Joe Jonas/Neha Nas )

The Jonas Brothers, the sibling trio comprising Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin, are currently completing their 20th anniversary-themed tour Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown.

The band have been performing a setlist of their biggest hits along with songs from their various solo projects and films.

Included among these is the song “This is Me” from Camp Rock, the 2008 Disney movie in which they starred opposite Demi Lovato.

Lovato joined the Jonas Brothers as a surprise guest on the opening night of the tour, performing “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”, also from the original Camp Rock soundtrack and that of its sequel.

The tour is set to conclude on 22 December at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.