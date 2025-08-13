Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Lovato has reflected on her “healing” reunion with the Jonas Brothers, saying that things have come “full circle” after going “through so much together”.

The pop trio, comprising siblings Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, surprised fans on the first night of their new tour by bringing out Joe’s former Camp Rock co-star – and ex-girlfriend – Lovato.

Despite their rocky history, the 32-year-old said there was no hesitation when they invited her to perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. “It was an instant, ‘Let’s do this,’” she said on podcast Chicks in the Office.

Lovato and the Jonas brothers performed renditions of “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”, both of which featured in the 2008 Disney Channel film Camp Rock, which saw Joe and Lovato – who had a real-life, albeit short-lived, romance in 2010 – play love interests on screen.

“It was so nice and it was so healing for me, too,” she said of the reunion.

“We’ve been through so much together, and it was really, really great to spend time with them.”

Lovato also revealed that the Jonas Brothers came backstage to spend time with her and her new husband, singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, whom she married in May.

In 2012, Lovato said of her her split from Joe after a few months: “We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point, I was really mad at him.

“Now, I can, fortunately, say that him and his brother Nick have always been there for me, and are literally family, and like brothers. We have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that’s OK.”

Demi Lovato with the Jonas Brothers, L-R Nick, Joe and Kevin, in 2010 ( Getty )

The pop star, who dated Joe for two months, was rumoured to have unfollowed Joe’s brother Nick in 2018, leading to speculation that there had been a falling out between the former co-stars.

A year earlier, Lovato released the song “Ruin the Friendship”, with the opening verse telling someone to “put down your cigar”.

Nick is a well-known lover of cigars, prompting fans to wonder whether Lovato was singing about him. While Lovato has never confirmed the song’s subject, she told Noisey that it was about “a certain situation” and joked that she was “ballsy” for sending it to the person before releasing it.

“The person knew about my feelings,” she said, “but neither of us had ever acknowledged it before.”

Camp Rock has recently become the source of a number of viral memes on social platforms, including TikTok, with fans sharing clips of themselves dancing to songs from the film or recreating some of its biggest moments.

Lovato recently released her new single “Fast”, which will feature on her forthcoming ninth studio album.