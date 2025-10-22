Joe Jonas responds after fans claim viral video shows him doing cocaine on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Jonas has once again denied any drug use after a viral video showed him fidgeting with his nose.

The singer, 36, shot down rumors that he was allegedly caught on camera snorting cocaine backstage at a concert while on tour with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

“I’ve never touched cocaine in my life,” he told Esquire in an interview published Monday.

“But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage.”

The clip, which has garnered over 11 million views on TikTok, shows Jonas picking at his nose and repeatedly wiping it with a towel while appearing to look at a mirror before joining his brothers onstage for their California stop on the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

open image in gallery Joe Jonas has repeatedly denied any drug use despite speculation ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

Some viewers quickly assumed the nasal activity was brought on by snorting cocaine.

“Making sure no white powder is visible,” one TikTok user commented on the post, while another wrote on X, “Joe Jonas being caught on camera doing coke was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

Others shared jokes in the comments, calling the pop trio the “snow brothers” or referencing Joe’s song “Cake by the Ocean” by commenting “coke by the ocean.”

However, other fans chalked up the behavior to allergies.

“I think he was just blowing his nose guys,” a TikTok user insisted. Another commented, “god forbid a man have a snotty nose.”

Jonas previously commented on the video himself, writing, “lol you never had a booger?” The comment appears to have since been deleted.

open image in gallery The Jonas Brothers kicked off their North American anniversary tour in August ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

The Jonas Brothers’ tour has provided a slew of other viral videos, though most clips are getting views for nostalgic reasons instead of speculation over drug activity.

In August, on the first night of the North American tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the boy band surprised fans by bringing out their former Camp Rock co-star, Demi Lovato.

Lovato and the Jonas brothers performed “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” two songs featured in the 2008 hit Disney Channel film.

“It was so nice and it was so healing for me, too,” Lovato said on the podcast Chicks in the Office after the onstage reunion with Joe, whom she briefly dated in 2010.

“We’ve been through so much together, and it was really, really great to spend time with them.”

While Lovato got married earlier this year to singer-songwriter Jordan Lutes, Joe hasn’t been as lucky in love as his ex-girlfriend.

The pop star got divorced from actress Sophie Turner in September of last year. The former couple share two young daughters.