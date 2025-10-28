Joe Jonas has perfect response to criticism of MLB World Series performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

After confused viewers criticized the Jonas Brothers’ seemingly random mid-game performance during Saturday’s World Series game, Joe Jonas responded with an unbothered comment mimicking the snarky baseball fans.

"Why these guys?," Jonas commented on an Instagram post from Major League Baseball announcing the boy band at Game 2 in Toronto.

The post showed Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, who played their song “I Can’t Lose” during a tense point in the face-off between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The score was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning when the game paused for MLB’s annual Stand Up to Cancer tribute. During the emotional moment, players, coaches, fans, and sports broadcasters at the game held up signs with names of loved ones who had been diagnosed with cancer. The Jonas Brothers, who serve as Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors, held up a sign for their dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., who survived colon cancer.

open image in gallery The Jonas Brothers are ambassadors for Stand up to Cancer ( Getty Images )

After the tribute, the Jonas Brothers appeared on stage and gave a performance that the announcer explained was dedicated to those living with cancer — but some baseball fans were frustrated by the song interrupting the game.

“Sorry this isn’t the Super Bowl, there is no half time show. So ridiculous,” one commenter wrote under the MLB’s Instagram post. Another slammed on X, “This should have been done after the national anthems, not during the 7th inning stretch. And a concert too? What's going on here? Ridiculous.”

Some fans even joked that the brief break shifted the game’s outcome, saying, “If the Jays lose it’s entirely on that weird Jonas Brothers performance in the middle of the game.” The Dodgers went on to defeat the Blue Jays 5-1.

Joe Jonas, 36, appeared to poke fun at the criticism by chiming in, but the Jonas Brothers haven’t issued an official statement on the online commentary.

open image in gallery The Jonas Brothers' performance at the MLB World Series left baseball fans confused ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Jonas Brothers performed their song 'I Can't Lose' after the fifth inning in Game Two of the World Series Saturday ( Getty Images )

“We’re proud to celebrate our partnership with Mastercard in support of Stand Up to Cancer during such a meaningful moment at the World Series with a performance of ‘I Can’t Lose’ in tribute to this powerful campaign,” the band said in a statement ahead of the performance, Billboard reported. “As lifelong baseball fans, it’s special to be part of a moment where music and purpose come together.”

Kevin Sr. was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and has been in remission since 2018. Nick Jonas opened up to People in July and said the diagnosis brought their family together.

"Everyone has their own experience too in life's challenging moments and I'm so grateful that we have gotten to the other side of that and become closer as a family and stronger," the singer said.

After the World Series performance, the Jonas Brothers resumed their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, celebrating their newest album as well as the 20th anniversary of the band.