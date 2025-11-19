Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has fired back at Billie Eilish after the singer called him a “pathetic p***y b**** coward” for hoarding wealth instead of fixing global issues.

“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” the richest man in the world, 54, said about the pop superstar, 23, in a tweet Monday night.

Musk’s criticism of Eilish’s intelligence comes after the “Birds of a Feather” singer lashed out at the Tesla founder in recent Instagram stories on the heels of the news that the tech mogul is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire thanks to Tesla’s new pay plan.

The singer argued that Musk could instead end world hunger, save endangered animals, or rebuild Gaza with his mountains of cash. She reposted an Instagram carousel by activist group My Voice, My Choice, titled, “Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire. Here’s what he could do with it.”

The post previewed multiple ways that Musk could use his money to help people in the world, including spending $40 billion each year to end world hunger by 2030. The group also said if he paid up to $2 billion each year, the entrepreneur would save all of the critically endangered species.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish called out billionaires during the WSJ Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards on October 29 ( Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I )

open image in gallery Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire ( Getty )

Musk’s philanthropy is often funneled through his own charity, the Musk Foundation, which directs the money back to his own institutions.

Neither Musk nor Eilish immediately returned The Independent’s request for comment about the Tesla founder’s insult.

Eilish, meanwhile, has recently been outspoken in urging wealthy celebrities to give back.

Last month, during her acceptance speech at WSJ Magazine’s innovator awards, she called out billionaires with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the room.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish (left) branded Elon Musk a 'f***ing pathetic pussy b**** coward' ( Getty )

“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever — especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good — maybe give some to people who need it,” Eilish said to the star-studded crowd.

“I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties,” the singer said, which led attendees to laugh and applaud.

She then announced that she is donating $11.5 million from her latest Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charities fighting against the climate crisis.