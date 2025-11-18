Why Elon Musk has branded Jeff Bezos a ‘copycat’ after launch of AI startup
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly launched a new artificial intelligence startup named Project Prometheus, serving as co-CEO with tech executive Vik Bajaj.
- The new venture has already secured $6.2 billion in funding and has recruited approximately 100 employees, including talent from Google DeepMind, Meta, and OpenAI.
- Project Prometheus is expected to focus on developing AI to support engineering and manufacturing across aerospace, automobiles, and computing sectors.
- There are indications the startup could work closely with Bezos's private space firm, Blue Origin, aligning with his views on AI's role in future space exploration.
- Elon Musk reacted to the news by labelling Bezos a “copycat” on X, while Bezos has previously stated that AI is “real” and will bring “gigantic” benefits to society despite an “AI bubble.”