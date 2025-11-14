Billie Eilish lashes out at ‘pathetic’ Elon Musk as he nears trillionaire status

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billie Eilish is once again using her platform to call out the extremely wealthy, this time targeting Elon Musk, who is on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

In a recent Instagram Story, the heavily acclaimed “Birds of a Feather” pop star, 23, reshared a graphic from the activist group My Voice, My Choice, which analyzed the numerous ways Musk could utilize his money to do good in the world. The group claimed that Musk could put his fortune toward humanitarian relief efforts, including spending $40 billion annually to end world hunger by 2030 and paying $1-2 billion each year to save all 10,443 critically endangered species.

Without mincing words, Eilish labeled Musk, 54, a “f***ing pathetic pussy b*** coward” for hoarding his money instead.

The Independent has contacted Musk’s representative for comment.

Eilish made headlines late last month when she directed billionaires to share the wealth while speaking at this year’s WSJ Magazine Innovator Award.

open image in gallery Billie Eilish (left) branded Elon Musk a 'f***ing pathetic pussy b**** coward' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Billie Eilish called out billionaires during the WSJ Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards on October 29 ( Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I )

“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever — especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good — maybe give some to people who need it,” she said to the star-studded crowd, which included billionaire Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties,” she added, prompting laughter and applause from the attendees.

Eilish, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $53 million in 2020, revealed at the event that she would be donating $11.5 million from her global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charity organizations addressing climate change and food insecurity.

Meanwhile, last week, Tesla shareholders approved an unprecedented trillion-dollar payday for CEO Musk, paving the way for him to become the world’s first trillionaire.

The decision, which was backed by 75 percent of the company’s shareholders, was made to avoid losing Musk, who had threatened to leave if the pay package wasn’t approved.

Currently, Musk is the world’s richest person. He first earned the title in 2021, when he surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He has been knocked off the top a few times over the years, most recently by Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle.