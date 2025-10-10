Billie Eilish violently dragged into barricade by audience member during Miami show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billie Eilish was violently yanked into a barricade during a recent concert in Miami, Florida.

The 23-year-old pop superstar was performing at the Kaseya Center on Thursday, October 9.

Several fan-shot videos have gone viral on social media showing the incident. While walking along the front of the stage, Eilish is seen interacting with the first row of fans behind the barricade when somebody reaches out and yanks her hard by the arm.

Eilish is spun around and pulled into the barricade, but her security team steps in, and she quickly extricates herself and continues away.

One video captures fans screaming “Oh my God!” and another asking: “Are you okay? Are you good?” In one angle of the incident, Eilish can be seen making a stern face back at the person involved.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the Miami Police Department said: “The person was ejected from the Kaseya Center. That was all.”

Billie Eilish performing during her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour' in Miami, Florida on October 9, 2025 ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation )

The Independent has approached Eilish for comment.

Concerns have been raised for the safety of performers at concerts in recent years. In 2023, Adele hit out at fans who have forgotten “show etiquette” following a string of incidents in which pop artists were hit by items thrown on stage.

Singer Bebe Rexha had been struck in the head by a fan’s phone at a gig in New York, pop stars Ava Max and Pink were slapped in the face and pelted with a bag of ashes, respectively, while country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet.

During her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, Grammy-winner Adele joked that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her.

Addressing the crowd, she asked: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Using a t-shirt cannon, Adele then shot merchandise into the crowd, telling them that while they should “stop throwing things at the artist,” she “can shoot things at the audience”.

Billie Eilish is currently on the second leg of her “Hit Me Hard And Soft” tour. In a four-star review of Eilish’s London show, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Professional though she is – this is, after all, a nine-time Grammy winner and the youngest Coachella headliner in history – Eilish still manages to feel spontaneous.

“What she lacks in back-up dancers and choreography, she makes up for in pure, Duracell bunny energy. She springs across the stage, inky black hair trailing behind like the tail of a comet.”