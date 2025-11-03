Israeli strike kills Palestinian in latest violation of Gaza ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli forces have killed another Palestinian in Gaza, the latest in a series of ceasefire violations that have left at least 236 people dead.

The man was killed in a drone strike near a vegetable market in the Shujayea area of Gaza City on Sunday. Israeli forces claimed he crossed the “yellow line” marking the ceasefire boundary, according to media reports.

The Israeli military said they struck a militant who was posing a threat to its forces.

Hamas, meanwhile, released what it described as a list of violations of the ceasefire by Israel. Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Gaza government’s media office, denied that Hamas fighters had violated the truce by attacking Israeli soldiers.

Israel has claimed three of its soldiers have been killed.

A total of 236 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October.

Authorities in Gaza City have recovered at least 502 dead bodies of Palestinians from massive rubble sites so far as desperate family members continue to search for their missing loved ones.

open image in gallery Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings ( REUTERS )

Gaza’s health and civil defence authorities estimate that around 10,000 people remain buried under the rubble, though some experts believe the true number could be as high as 14,000.

Israeli authorities on Sunday received the remains of three hostages from Hamas. Israel's military said official identification of these remains would be provided to families first.

Palestinian militants had released the remains of 17 hostages before the weekend handover.

US president Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that the remains of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen, were among those returned by Hamas.

The president said he had spoken with the family of Neutra, who served as a tank platoon commander in the Israeli military.

"They were thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it's not too great," Mr Trump said of Neutra's parents.

open image in gallery A Palestinian woman cooks over a fire surrounded by the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli forces in Gaza City ( REUTERS )

Israeli officials have said they believed Neutra, a Long Island, New York, native, was killed in the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel that sparked the war.

Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinian captives for the remains of an Israeli hostage.

Health officials in Gaza have struggled to identify bodies without access to DNA kits. Only 75 of the 225 Palestinian bodies returned since the ceasefire started have been identified, according to the health ministry, which has posted photos of remains in the hope that families will recognise them.