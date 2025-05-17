Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day has revealed she will not take the stand against her former mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs, despite being contacted by Homeland Security.

Combs, 55, is on trial in New York this week, facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

Sources previously told Us Weekly that O’Day, 41, was subpoenaed and had arrived in New York to testify “sometime this week or next week.”

Earlier this week, she posted a video on Instagram from New York City with the caption, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” She included a scales emoji, a symbol often linked to justice.

However, in the premiere episode of iHeart Radio's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, O’Day told Holmes, “No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.” She went on to claim that she “was contacted by Homeland Security” and “did have a meeting with Homeland Security.”

“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” O’Day said.

open image in gallery O’Day has been a vocal Diddy critic since her firing from Danity Kane in 2008 ( Getty Images for Society Performer's Academy )

O’Day would have been the second member of the Diddy-created pop group Danity Kane to testify against him. Prosecutors revealed Thursday that Dawn Richard, 41, will be their next witness following Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony.

O’Day rose to fame in 2005 with the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, and achieved significant success with songs like “Show Stopper” and “Damaged.”

However, Diddy fired O’Day and Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett from the group in 2008, as captured on the show.

open image in gallery Diddy formed the girl group in the 2005 MTV reality show, ‘Making the Band 3’ ( Getty )

O’Day has long been vocal about her experiences with Diddy, accusing him of attempting to silence her through nondisclosure agreements and has spoken about alleged mistreatment during her time in Danity Kane.

In a 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, O’Day claimed she was fired from Danity Kane for not doing “what was expected” of her — “not talent-wise but in other areas.”

She celebrated Diddy’s September 2024 arrest on X, writing: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter.”

"Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing,” she added.

O’Day’s comments come after Justin Bieber broke his silence amid social media speculation that he was a victim of Combs, with his representative telling TMZ the pop star is “not among Sean Combs’ victims.”

More episodes of Aubrey O’Day, Covering The Diddy Trial will be released throughout the trial.