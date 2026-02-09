Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump certainly knows who Bad Bunny is now. In October last year, the president claimed he’d “never heard” of the trailblazing 31-year-old, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. As recently as 2016, Ocasio was working as a grocery store bagger in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, uploading tracks to SoundCloud between shifts. Today, the Puerto Rican star has made himself simply inescapable.

His sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language record ever to win the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month. On Sunday, he became the first solo male Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, as well as the first person to perform on the NFL’s most high-profile stage entirely in a language other than English. However, Trump still wasn’t impressed. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” the president fumed on Truth Social about the performance. His negative remarks echoed his previous comments about Ocasio and fellow Super Bowl act Green Day last month. “I’m anti-them,” the president grumbled. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Ocasio may have had the latter comment in mind at the Grammys. After collecting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, he spoke out powerfully about the injustice of ICE raids before taking a few moments to clarify that hatred is the last thing he’s interested in spreading. “Hate gets more powerful with more hate,” he said. “The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love. So please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there’s a way to do it, with love, and don’t forget that.”

He then echoed the sentiment further by ending his heartfelt halftime performance at the Super Bowl with a pan-American call for unity, complete with flags from all nations and a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it. Behind him, the jumbotron at Levi’s Stadium read in bold letters: “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

That same open-hearted, compassionate message reverberates through Ocasio’s music. Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) is a record that celebrates the culture and history of Puerto Rico, blending infectious reggaeton and house with traditional Puerto Rican instrumentation, while also reckoning with its present-day realities. On the mournful “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” (“What Happened To Hawaii”), Ocasio compares the political situation in his homeland, a territory of the United States without full statehood, to the state of Hawaii. His fears for what will happen to Puerto Rico if it follows a similar path are laid clear as he describes encroaching gentrification, crooning somberly in Spanish: “Thеy want to take my river and my beach too. They want my neighborhood and grandma to leave.”

open image in gallery Bad Bunny performing during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Bad Bunny with his Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance. He won all three a week before he headlines the Super Bowl ( Getty )

Elsewhere, on “TURiSTA” (”Tourist”), he draws parallels between a brief romantic relationship and the tourists who come to his island to party without looking deeper. “You only saw the best of me,” he sings. “And not how I suffered.” Songs like these have made Ocasio a hero to Puerto Ricans both on the island and in the wider diaspora. Professor Amílcar Barreto, who teaches at Northeastern University in Boston, tells The Independent that by highlighting issues of power and colonization, Ocasio has almost inadvertently become a powerful figure of resistance. “Not in a partisan sense, but in a broader sense, Bad Bunny is a very political artist,” says Professor Barreto. “His music speaks to issues that are frequently ignored - certainly in most popular venues.”

That might explain why Trump and the wider MAGA movement have been so riled up by Ocasio’s presence on some of America’s biggest stages. After he was announced to play the Super Bowl, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed concern that Ocasio would deliver “demonic sexual performances.” Turning Point USA announced that on Super Bowl Sunday, they would host Kid Rock and others for an alternative “All-American Halftime Show”. Professor Baretto believes this is evidence of Ocasio’s ability to expose a wider divide in American culture. “His embrace of his latinidad (Latin-ness), puertorriqueñidad (Puerto Rican-ness) and even gender fluidity speak to an evolving American society — a younger society that has more people of color, is more likely to embrace sexual minorities and other progressive social stances,” he says. “This runs completely counter to the MAGA vision of America which is very white, Christian, straight and distrustful of foreigners. This America is running up against an increasingly diverse America — one that Bad Bunny represents.”

Thankfully, the NFL has given MAGA activists short shrift. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision to book Ocasio had been “carefully thought through,” adding he was “confident” in the singer’s ability to unite and entertain the audience. “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us,” Goodell said.

It undoubtedly proved an important stage for Ocasio too, even as his performance remained a political flashpoint. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatened last year to station ICE agents at the Super Bowl to catch anyone who is not a “law-abiding American who love[s] this country,” although this feels more theatrical than genuinely targeted. As Michael Che joked of Noem’s threat on Saturday Night Live: “You know, to catch all those farm workers who can afford Super Bowl tickets.” Ocasio has previously stated that concerns about the presence of ICE factored into his decision not to tour the United States and instead to play a residency in Puerto Rico last year. “There was the issue of — like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

When Ocasio’s historic Grammy win arrived last week, it came on a night when everyone from Joni Mitchell to Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber took the opportunity to speak out in opposition to ICE. The message was one of anger about events in Minneapolis and beyond, but also one of hope.

When Debí Tirar Más Fotos was first released, Trump’s second presidential election victory was fresh in the collective memory and he was still weeks away from being inaugurated once again. The record bursts into life with the defiant opening track “NUEVAYoL”, a vibrant song that interpolates El Gran Combo’s 1975 salsa hit “Un Verano en Nueva York”, for an irresistible tribute to the city’s Dominican diaspora. By the time it was nominated for a Grammy, New Yorkers were celebrating the election of a young, progressive mayor who ran his campaign in direct opposition to Trump’s mandate. In some ways, at least, the times really do seem to be changing.

Whether he intended it to be or not, Ocasio’s music has become the unavoidable soundtrack of the moment. When Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl, Ocasio might have been walking out on stage in Santa Clara, California, but he directed the eyes of the world to Puerto Rico. Even President Trump couldn’t resist tuning in.