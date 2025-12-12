Timothée Chalamet says new film is one that he’s ‘most proud of’
The actor described ‘Marty Supreme’ as ‘incredible’ and something ‘important’ to share with audiences
Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has hailed his latest sports drama, Marty Supreme, as an "antidote to dark times" and one of the films he is "most proud of".
The 29-year-old, known for his roles in Dune and A Complete Unknown, stars alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the new Josh Safdie movie.
The film follows Marty Mauser as he pursues his ambition of becoming a table tennis champion. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Chalamet described the project as "incredible" and "important" to share with audiences.
He stated: "It is an incredible, unconventional movie with an incredible, unconventional director. It’s about the pursuit of the singular dream of following your heart. I believe it is an important film to put out now. I hope this movie can serve as an antidote to the dark times because ultimately, it is about dreaming big. What starts off as a table tennis movie evolves into a heist film, and lands in a very human place. It is one of the films I am most proud of."
Marty Supreme has already garnered three Golden Globe nominations, including nods for best screenplay and best picture for a musical or comedy, with Chalamet himself nominated for best male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy.
The cast also features US rapper Tyler the Creator, with supporting roles from I Love LA star Odessa A’zion, Canadian TV personality Kevin O’Leary, US filmmaker Abel Ferrara, and Saturday Night Fever actress Fran Drescher. Director Josh Safdie is acclaimed for his previous works, Good Time (2017) starring Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems (2019) with Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.
In other news, Chalamet recently addressed the viral rumour that he is the Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid. When questioned by BBC One presenter Greg James, the actor cryptically replied: "All will be revealed in due time." The theory gained traction after a photograph of EsDeeKid, whose face is obscured, led to comments suggesting a resemblance to Chalamet’s eyes.
Chalamet rose to prominence following his role in Luca Guadagnino’s critically acclaimed 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name. His subsequent credits include Little Women (2019), The King (2019), and Wonka (2023), and he recently secured the leading actor prize at the SAG Awards in February for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.
Marty Supreme is scheduled for release on Christmas Day.
