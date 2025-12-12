Timothée Chalamet says new film is one that he’s ‘most proud of’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has hailed his latest sports drama, Marty Supreme, as an "antidote to dark times" and one of the films he is "most proud of".

The 29-year-old, known for his roles in Dune and A Complete Unknown, stars alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the new Josh Safdie movie.

The film follows Marty Mauser as he pursues his ambition of becoming a table tennis champion. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Chalamet described the project as "incredible" and "important" to share with audiences.

He stated: "It is an incredible, unconventional movie with an incredible, unconventional director. It’s about the pursuit of the singular dream of following your heart. I believe it is an important film to put out now. I hope this movie can serve as an antidote to the dark times because ultimately, it is about dreaming big. What starts off as a table tennis movie evolves into a heist film, and lands in a very human place. It is one of the films I am most proud of."

Timothée Chalamet in a scene from ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 via AP )

Marty Supreme has already garnered three Golden Globe nominations, including nods for best screenplay and best picture for a musical or comedy, with Chalamet himself nominated for best male actor in a motion picture musical or comedy.

The cast also features US rapper Tyler the Creator, with supporting roles from I Love LA star Odessa A’zion, Canadian TV personality Kevin O’Leary, US filmmaker Abel Ferrara, and Saturday Night Fever actress Fran Drescher. Director Josh Safdie is acclaimed for his previous works, Good Time (2017) starring Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems (2019) with Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

In other news, Chalamet recently addressed the viral rumour that he is the Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid. When questioned by BBC One presenter Greg James, the actor cryptically replied: "All will be revealed in due time." The theory gained traction after a photograph of EsDeeKid, whose face is obscured, led to comments suggesting a resemblance to Chalamet’s eyes.

Chalamet rose to prominence following his role in Luca Guadagnino’s critically acclaimed 2017 romance Call Me By Your Name. His subsequent credits include Little Women (2019), The King (2019), and Wonka (2023), and he recently secured the leading actor prize at the SAG Awards in February for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme is scheduled for release on Christmas Day.