Aerosmith secure first ever UK No 1 album more than 50 years after debut record
Rock legends achieved the feat thanks to their collaboration with YungBlud, who called it the cherry on the top of an ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’
Veteran rock legends Aerosmith have finally secured their first-ever UK number one album, achieving the milestone with One More Time, their collaborative effort alongside pop-rock sensation Yungblud.
The Official Charts Company confirmed the historic ascent, marking a significant moment for the iconic American band.
This landmark achievement arrives more than half a century after the Steven Tyler-fronted group released their self-titled debut, and 38 years since their initial appearance on the UK albums chart with their ninth LP, Permanent Vacation.
Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, expressed profound gratitude for the success.
"No words can express how grateful I am for this … my second official number one of 2025," he stated.
"Massive love to everyone who supported this record in the name of rock and roll. Aerosmith has been part of the soundtrack to my life. Thank you to Joe and Steven for riding with me – I can’t believe we made a record together. This is the cherry on top of a f***ing crazy, emotional rollercoaster of a year. Bring on 2026. Love."
One More Time represents Yungblud's second chart-topping album of the year, following his earlier success with Idols, and his fourth UK number one overall. The collaborative record also dominated the UK vinyl albums chart and the UK record store chart, reflecting strong physical sales.
This latest triumph follows Yungblud becoming the first British artist to receive three Grammy nominations in the rock categories.
Elsewhere in the albums chart, The Stone Roses saw both their self-titled debut and the compilation The Very Best Of The Stone Roses re-enter the top 40, a resurgence prompted by the recent passing of their bassist, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield.
The remainder of the albums' chart top five featured Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving at number two, Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl at three, Tate McRae’s So Close To What at four, and Olly Murs’ Knees Up at number five.
Over in the UK singles chart, the enigmatic rapper EsDeeKid, who has been the subject of online speculation linking him to actor Timothee Chalamet, secured his first top 10 hit with Century. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift maintained her dominance, marking her sixth non-consecutive week at number one with The Fate Of Ophelia.
The rest of the singles chart’s upper echelons included Raye’s 'Where Is My Husband!' at number two, Olivia Dean’s 'So Easy (To Fall In Love)' at three and 'Man I Need' at four, and her collaboration with Sam Fender, 'Rein Me In', at number five.
