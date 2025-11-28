Aerosmith secure first ever UK No 1 album more than 50 years after debut record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran rock legends Aerosmith have finally secured their first-ever UK number one album, achieving the milestone with One More Time, their collaborative effort alongside pop-rock sensation Yungblud.

The Official Charts Company confirmed the historic ascent, marking a significant moment for the iconic American band.

This landmark achievement arrives more than half a century after the Steven Tyler-fronted group released their self-titled debut, and 38 years since their initial appearance on the UK albums chart with their ninth LP, Permanent Vacation.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, expressed profound gratitude for the success.

open image in gallery British singer-songwriter Yungblud, US singer-songwriter Steven Tyler and US musician Joe Perry perform on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"No words can express how grateful I am for this … my second official number one of 2025," he stated.

"Massive love to everyone who supported this record in the name of rock and roll. Aerosmith has been part of the soundtrack to my life. Thank you to Joe and Steven for riding with me – I can’t believe we made a record together. This is the cherry on top of a f***ing crazy, emotional rollercoaster of a year. Bring on 2026. Love."

One More Time represents Yungblud's second chart-topping album of the year, following his earlier success with Idols, and his fourth UK number one overall. The collaborative record also dominated the UK vinyl albums chart and the UK record store chart, reflecting strong physical sales.

This latest triumph follows Yungblud becoming the first British artist to receive three Grammy nominations in the rock categories.

open image in gallery YungBlud performs during a tribute for Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards ( REUTERS )

Elsewhere in the albums chart, The Stone Roses saw both their self-titled debut and the compilation The Very Best Of The Stone Roses re-enter the top 40, a resurgence prompted by the recent passing of their bassist, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield.

The remainder of the albums' chart top five featured Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving at number two, Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl at three, Tate McRae’s So Close To What at four, and Olly Murs’ Knees Up at number five.

Over in the UK singles chart, the enigmatic rapper EsDeeKid, who has been the subject of online speculation linking him to actor Timothee Chalamet, secured his first top 10 hit with Century. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift maintained her dominance, marking her sixth non-consecutive week at number one with The Fate Of Ophelia.

The rest of the singles chart’s upper echelons included Raye’s 'Where Is My Husband!' at number two, Olivia Dean’s 'So Easy (To Fall In Love)' at three and 'Man I Need' at four, and her collaboration with Sam Fender, 'Rein Me In', at number five.