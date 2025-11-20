Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, bassist for The Stone Roses, has died aged 63.

The news was announced by his brother Greg on Facebook, in a statement that said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary Mani Mounfield. RIP RKID.”

He later added in the comments: “Reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown also confirmed the news, writing a brief tribute on X that said: “REST IN PEACE MANI X.”

Raised in Crumpsall, Manchester, Mounfield joined The Stone Roses in 1987, having previously been a member of rival band The Waterfront, and performed with the band until their split in 1996.

He rejoined the group with core members Brown, John Squire and Alan “Reni” Wren for their reunion shows between 2011 to 2017.

Mounfield was regarded as a crucial member whose recruitment in 1987 seemed to ‘change’ something for the group ( Getty )

Writing for The Independent in 2019, Ed Power noted how it was the recruitment of Mounfield that seemed to “change” something for the band. “Brown, Squire and drummer Reni were dreamers,” he wrote.

“Mani was a rocker. Now the tweeness that characterised early singles such as ‘Sally Cinnamon’ evolved into something slicker, sleeker, groovier.”

Mounfield’s death comes almost two years to the day since his wife Imelda Mounfield died from cancer, on 18 November 2023.

He had also just announced that he would be embarking on a national in-conversation tour from September 2026, for talks in which he would reflect on his 40-year career in music.

Tributes began pouring in following the news, including from The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who called him a “beautiful friend” and “one of the absolute best in every way”.

The singer also shared a photo of him and Mounfield, which he said “never failed to bring a smile to my face”.

“Love you Mani,” he wrote. “Never to be forgotten.”

More to follow...