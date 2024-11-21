Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Timothée Chalamet is winning rave reviews for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s biopic about the iconic and highly influential singer-songwriter.

The film, set to be released on Christmas Day in the United States, saw Chalamet undergo intense preparation for the part, which reportedly reduced the Dune star to tears.

Members of the press have now seen early previews of the film with Chalamet being described as a “tour-de-force” in the role, with co-stars Elle Fanning, Ed Norton and Monica Barbaro also earning praise.

Film critic Scott Menzel wrote: “Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of the year in A Complete Unknown. A true tour-de-force where Chalamet is never seen. Chalamet’s performance is not just about the voice and look but rather all of the little nuances and mannerisms that he perfectly brings to his life in his portrayal of Bob Dylan. Great supporting performances too from Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.”

Variety’s senior awards editor Clayton Davis said: “Timothée Chalamet slides into Bob Dylan with an effortless yet focused determination. Fearless in some hypnotic moments. For me, it’s Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning that anchor the story of an illusive, mysterious man that remains in that sphere. James Mangold helms with confidence, with gorgeous sets and costumes. Much respect to one of the best to do it.”

Awards Buzz editor Abe Friedtanzer added: “A Complete Unknown looks and sounds great, a standard biopic that truly comes alive when its iconic characters make passionate music together. Timothée Chalamet is well-cast but Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton steal the show as Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. “

Variety’s senior artisans editor, Jazz Tangcay wrote: “Wow, #ACompleteUnknown. Timothée Chalamet’s performance in this is superior. James Mangold and his entire team pull off a technical feat from sound, editing, costume, cinematography to production design, down to the subtleties of makeup and hair. Loved it.”

Film critic Tessa Smith enthusiastically exclaimed: “I am not exaggerating when I say that Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of the year. He’s coming for all the awards...”

Meanwhile, writer Tim Gerber called the movie “a solid biopic,” adding that “Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Cinematography, Sound, Costumes are possible”.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown' ( Searchlight Pictures )

However, not all the reactions were positive. Film critic Ryan Sewn said that the film was “not terrible but often unsuccessful, Chalamet does his best, considerably better in the 1961 section than 1965, frequently incoherent/inaccurate”.

A Complete Unknown is set to be released in the United Kingdom on 17 January.