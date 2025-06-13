Prince William’s friend Sunjay Kapur dies after heart attack ‘triggered by swallowing a bee’ at polo match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William’s friend and Aureus polo team owner, Sunjay Kapur, has died after having a heart attack during a polo match.

Guards Polo Club issued a statement about Kapur’s death Friday on Instagram, noting he died “after becoming unwell when playing in a match at Smith’s Lawn” in Windsor. On Thursday, he was playing for the Sujan Indian Tigers polo team in the Cartier Trophy Semi-Finals when he fell ill.

“The Club sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Priya Sachdev, his children, the wider Kapur family and his Aureus team-mates,” the organization wrote in the caption.

His death was also confirmed by Sona Comstar, where Kapur worked as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. The automotive company noted that the 53-year-old died “of a sudden heart attack” on Thursday.

However, the heart attack was reportedly triggered by a freak accident. According to The Mirror, a bee stung Kapur in the mouth during the polo match, sending him into anaphylactic shock, before his heart stopped. He then collapsed on Smith’s Lawn, according to the outlet.

A witness told The Telegraph that before he collapsed, Kapur said: “I’ve swallowed something.”

Anaphylactic shock is a type of anaphylaxis, “a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction,” according to the Mayo Clinic. When someone goes into shock due to anaphylaxis, their “blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.”

A friend of Kapur also issued a statement about the businessman’s death to Telegraph Sport, saying: “He will be greatly missed not only by his family and friends but the local community around his club as he employed so many people and made so many friends – he was fun, kind and generous.”

“He didn’t distinguish between his grooms or high net worth friends – when he had a party, everyone was invited and everyone was equal.”

In 2015, Kapur inherited Sona Comstar from his father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, who founded the company in 1987. Sona Comstar has nine factories spread across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the U.S., according to Forbes. The publication also noted that Sunjay Kapur had an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

Sona Comstar also paid tribute to Kapur in its statement, writing: “A visionary leader, Mr. Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose. His passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

An avid polo player, Kapur was known to play with members of the British royal family, including Prince William. The team Kapur owned, Aureus Polo, also paid tribute, calling him the “life and soul” of the team.

Kapur was married to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. The pair welcomed two children, Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 14. In 2017, he married model Priya Sachdev, and they welcomed a son, Azarias, 7.

Only hours before his death, Kapur issued an emotional statement on X about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed all but one of the 242 passengers onboard.

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad," he wrote on X. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Prince William and the Guards Polo Club for comment.