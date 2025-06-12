William praises rangers who ‘take on’ poachers to protect endangered rhinos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has drawn attention to the critical poaching crisis endangering rhinos, describing the situation as "devastating."

In the introduction to the fourth episode of his wildlife documentary series, Guardians, the Prince of Wales commended the dedication of rangers in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. The series highlights the conservation efforts of rangers worldwide.

The 10-minute film features head ranger Cathy Dreyer and her teams working to combat poaching, as well as caregivers Felicia and Lucas, who are raising orphaned rhino calves.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to Tor Bog, an area of restored peatland on Dartmoor ( PA )

William stated, "Around the world, rangers work steadily on the front lines of conservation.

“In South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park and surrounding areas, rangers are confronting a devastating rhino poaching crisis that threatens the survival of this awe-inspiring species.

“Amongst the teams are unsung heroes like Cathy, Felicia and Lucas – guardians who are not only taking on poachers, but also caring for the baby orphaned rhinos they leave behind.

“Their stories show hope can prevail through dedication, care and courage, even in the face of enormous challenges.”

With just over 2,000 white and only around 250 black rhinos left in the Kruger National Park, it is feared the poaching crisis will lead to the extinction of the species in the next few decades if left unchallenged.

open image in gallery A newly born White Rhinoceros walks with it's mother in the Kruger National Park on 7 July 2013 in Lower Sabie, South Africa ( Getty )

The Guardians series, created by The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, is available to watch on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social channels, with episodes also be screened at Adventure Cinema locations across the UK.

Featuring an introduction by the Prince of Wales in each episode, the six-part series aims to raise awareness and appreciation for these often-unsung heroes. The prince recently praised Sir David Attenborough as the inspiration behind the new series.

Each episode showcases rangers engaged in diverse and challenging roles, from safeguarding snow leopards in the Indian Himalayas to defending marine life in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez and protecting elephants and gorillas in the Central African Republic.