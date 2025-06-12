Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner after showing off diamond ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have confirmed their engagement.

In an interview with British Vogue, published on Thursday, the “Levitating” singer confirmed that they would be getting married. “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she said.

Speaking about her engagement ring with the publication, Lipa said that Turner made sure to consult her best friends and sister before making the purchase. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said.

“It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

The singer said they haven’t started planning their wedding quite yet, though.

‘Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,’ Dua Lipa said ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” the singer continued. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

She said that prior to her own engagement, she never “really understood the weight of it,” but she now acknowledges how “special” the feeling is.

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling,” Lipa said.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors back in December 2024 when the singer made a festive Instagram post wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. The “Houdini” singer and Fantastic Beasts actor had been dating for over a year at that point.

In the post, Lipa beamed as she posed for a selfie in the back of a car with Turner. In another picture was a stack of jewelry boxes from Tiffany and Co.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 when they both attended a Masters of the Air party in London after Turner starred in the Apple TV+ series.

Prior to going public with her relationship, Lipa revealed during the promotion of her album Radical Optimism that she had to find her confidence again after previous relationships hadn’t worked out.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed. You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what’s to come next.”

“I think with every relationship, with every experience you learn about yourself, you learn about things that are hurtful to you, what you expect, what you should be ready to give as well.”

The couple went public as the year went on, and were spotted hand-in-hand enjoying the music at the 2024 Glastonbury festival after the singer headlined the Pyramid Stage.