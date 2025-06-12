India plane crash latest: ‘No survivors’ after London flight carrying 242 people crashes near Ahmedabad airport
The Ahmedabad police commissioner told Associated Press there appeared to be no survivors from the crash
There are believed to be no survivors after an Air India flight headed for London Gatwick with more than 240 people on board crashed in India shortly after takeoff on Thursday.
The plane plummeted into a residential area after leaving an airport in the western city of Ahmedabad, local police said, and footage from the scene showed huge clouds of black smoke billowing from the crash site.
The city police commissioner told Associated Press there appeared to be no survivors from the crash. More than 100 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, but the total number of fatalities remains unclear as emergency services worked through the wreckage and burnt buildings.
There were 242 people on board the flight, including 12 crew members. Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian.
Both the Indian and British prime ministers said authorities were keeping them updated about the incident.
“It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Narendra Modi said on X. Sir Keir Starmer said the scenes were “devastating”.
More reaction from around the world
We have some more reaction from world leaders to bring you, after what appears to be one of the worst aviation disasters in history.
French president Emmanuel Macron said: "We have learned with deep emotion of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. In this time of sorrow, I extend our heartfelt thoughts to the victims' loved ones and to Prime Minister @NarendraModi."
Australian president described it as “absolutely devastating”, adding that Australia’s thoughts “are with everyone affected”.
Irish prime minister Michael Martin said Ireland is “thinking of the families of all those on board, along with the emergency services attending the scene”, while EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Europe “stands in solidarity with [India prime minister Narendra Modi] and the people of India in this moment of sorrow”
And Russian president Vladimir Putin offered words of condolence to the Indian prime minister. "Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a swift recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe,” he said.
At least 204 bodies recovered from crash site so far - Indian police
Indian police have now confirmed that at least 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.
It is not clear how many of these are people from the plane and how many are people who were already on the ground, the local police chief has said.
Bird strike may have caused crash, says plane expert
The Air India plane crash may have been caused by a bird strike, a former pilot said.
Saurabh Bhatnagar told Indian news TV channel New Delhi Television LTD the incident appears to involve “multiple bird hits”.
He said: “It looks, prima facie, like a case of multiple bird hits wherein both the engines have lost power.
“The take-off was perfect and just, I believe, short of taking the gear up, the aircraft started descending, which can happen only in case the engine loses power or the aircraft stops developing lift.
“Obviously, the investigation will reveal the exact reason.”
He added that footage show the plane “came down in a controlled fashion”.
Bird strikes are defined as a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is in flight, taking-off or landing.
A large flock of birds entering an aircraft engine can cause power loss.
Efforts to reduce the number of bird strikes include using lights on planes to make them more visible to birds, and making loud noises at airports to scare them away.
Latest Civil Aviation Authority figures show there were 1,432 incidents reported in the UK in 2022.
King and Queen 'desperately shocked' after crash
The King has said he is “desperately shocked” by the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning.
In a statement posted on X, King Charles said: “My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning.
“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.
“I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”
How many casualties have there been on the ground?
Police have said there are likely no survivors from the 242 people aboard the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London.
But according to Indian authorities, there are also many casualties on the ground.
At least 25 people have been injured, police said, appearing to refer to people who were not on the plane.
A senior police officer earlier said the building had crashed into a doctors’ hostel. India's CNN News-18 TV channels said the plane crashed on top of the dining area of state-run B.J. Medical College hostel, killing many medical students as well.
But the exact number of casualties on the ground remains unclear.
What we know so far about the plane crash
A plane crash earlier today is believed to have killed hundreds in the west-Indian city of Ahmedabad today. Here’s what we know about the disaster.
- Air India flight 117 took off from Ahmedabad airport around 1.38pm local time (9.09am BST), heading for London Gatwick airport.
- Moments after takeoff, the plane issued a mayday call, before the aircraft’s signal vanished.
- The Boeing 787 crashed into a residential area near the airport. Police said the plane struck a hostel building for doctors.
- There were 242 people on board the aircraft, including two pilots and 10 crew members.
- Of the passengers, 169 were from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal and one from Canada.
- The city’s police commissioner told Associated Press there appeared to be no survivors.
- The police said at least 25 people have also been injured. It’s unclear whether any people in the buildings hit by the plane have been killed.
Ahmedabad Airport resumes limited operations
Ahmedabad Airport has resumed limited flight operations, the airport said in a statement following the crash.
“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules.”
City police chief says there 'appears to be no survivors'
The Ahmedabad police chief has told AP that there appears to be no survivors from the plane crash.
There were 242 people on board the plane, including passengers from India and the UK.
Indian prime minister says crash is 'heartbreaking beyond words'
Narendra Modi said the plane crash, in his home state of Gujarat, was heartbreaking.
“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” the Indian prime minister said on X.
“Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
