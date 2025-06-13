Bachelor star Grant Ellis announces breakup with fiancée Juliana Pasquero months after season 29 finale
Pair got engaged on the latest season finale of the ABC reality dating series
The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has announced that he and fiancée Juliana Pasquarosa have called off their engagement, months after he proposed during the season 29 finale.
“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” Ellis, 31, wrote Friday on his Instagram Story.
“Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fight long term,” continued the former professional basketball player, who led the latest season of ABC’s hit reality dating series.
“What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling,” he added.
More to come...
