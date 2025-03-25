Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bachelor fans are not happy about the way Grant Ellis treated his runner-up in this season’s grand finale.

*Warning — Major spoilers ahead for ‘The Bachelor’ season 29*

On Monday’s After the Rose finale, it was revealed that Grant Ellis gave his final rose to Juliana Pasquarosa over the other finalist, Litia Garr. However, Garr addressed her breakup with Ellis during the reality show’s live special, where she revealed what the lead had said to her throughout the season.

“Grant and I had talked a lot about that day, and everything that he had ever said about it was that it was going to be us,” Garr said.

“We were getting engaged from, you know, the first one-on-one that we had in L.A. until the night before that day. I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we are getting engaged tomorrow.’ And he said, ‘I know I can’t wait. I love you. I love you. I love you.’”

“Those were the last words that he said to me before I walked up there. So it was a shock,” she added.

Garr also said that Ellis told her that she was his “number one emotional connection” and wanted to “stop the show early” because he knew that she was the one for him.

open image in gallery Garr (right) claimed that Ellis told her one day before the engagement that he couldn’t wait to propose to her ( Disney )

She told Ellis on stage: “The switch-up is crazy. I’m disappointed.… I just want to be so clear that I’m confused and I’m sad. And I’m mad.”

She added that if she was Pasquarosa and watched their scenes back, she would have “a lot of questions.”

open image in gallery Ellis proposed and gave the final rose to Juliana Pasquarosa ( Disney/Matt Sayles )

Viewers were quick to defend Garr on X, suggesting that Ellis had “love bombed” her.

Love bombing is a manipulative dating practice when someone showers a new romantic partner with grand gestures — such as saying “I love you” — and constant contact in order to gain an upper hand in the relationship.

“I’m already seeing men saying Grant dodged a bullet because Litia ‘switched up’ but all I see is a women clocking a man who has love bombed her for 6 weeks,” one person wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “I would actually turn into jigsaw if a man told me he loved me multiple times even the day BEFORE you’re meant to be engaged, planning a future and then tells me i’m not the one and THEN i have to watch it back and react to it in front of a live studio audience?”

“Grant lovebombed Litia, sold her a dream, claimed he would end the show now for her only to pull this nonsense. & some fans are excusing it bc he picked Juliana,” a third X post read.

However, some fans defended Grant, arguing that he and Juliana were a better match.

“Grant and litia just wouldnt have worked in the real world SORRY,” one person wrote on X.

“But can we bffr real quick and acknowledge that Grant and Litia’s lives are soooooo different that it would have never worked even though they both have so much to bring to the table?” Another added.