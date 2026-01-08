Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadie Sink revealed that online fan speculation correctly predicted her casting in the forthcoming Spider-Man film even before Marvel Studios officially approached her.

Sink’s casting in the fourth Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, was reported in March and the internet grew rife with speculation about who she was playing as her role in the film was still under wraps.

The Stranger Things star addressed the speculation and how some of it ended up being true in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, saying it was “torture” keeping her role under wraps.

“There’s so much speculation too, I feel like there’s a new character every week,” she said.

“I tell people, like the people I know. But I found out through online theories. Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said ‘Sadie Sink is going to be in the new Spider-Man’. I was like, ‘Hmm? I am?’ And sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it,” she continued.

“So yeah, those theories, there’s sometimes some truth to it.”

Sadie Sink as Max in ‘Stranger Things’ ( Netflix )

One of the most persistent rumours about Sink’s Marvel role is that she will be playing Jean Grey, the telekinetic X-Men character previously enacted by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Sink told Entertainment Weekly in November that the theory began circulating long before she had even signed on. “That was happening before I even knew that I would be working on this project,” the actor said. “I was like, ‘Wait! What are people talking about?’”

Fans pieced together their theories from set photos in which Sink appeared covered entirely in a bulky puffer jacket but with locks of her red hair peeking out.

“A lot of people forget that hair colour can change, but yeah, I understand all of the theories,” she said. “People will just have to wait and see. I am excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Liza Colón-Zayas is in an undisclosed role.

Sink is reportedly set to reprise her Marvel character in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due to begin filming this year.

In addition to her Marvel role, Sink is returning to her theatre roots as she makes her West End debut in London next spring in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Noah Jupe.

Brand New Day is scheduled for release in cinemas on 31 July 2026.