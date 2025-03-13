Stranger Things fan favourite lands Spider-Man 4 role opposite Tom Holland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has reportedly landed a role in the next instalment of the Spider-Man franchise, starring opposite Tom Holland, in an unspecified role.

Sink, 22, shot to fame after joining the hit Netflix sci-fi series in the second season as Max Mayfield, a newcomer who befriends the main group.

The character has since gone on to become a favourite with the show’s fans _ and was even partially responsible for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” re-entering the music charts.

Although there has been no confirmation as to when the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released, the actor’s fans will be pleased to hear that she’s landed a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Sink will join the ongoing Spider-Man series and will debut in the forthcoming fourth film, in which Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker.

The as-yet-untitled sequel will be helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton.

open image in gallery Sadie Sink as Max in ‘Stranger Things’ ( Netflix )

The plot will likely continue on from the climatic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Parker asks a reluctant Doctor Strange to cast a spell so that everyone’s memory of him will be wiped from their minds.

No Way Home was the highest-grossing movie of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the film made over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic. At the time of writing, it is the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Fans have theorised that Sink could be playing X-Men character Jean Grey in the film. In comic-book lore, Grey is one of the most powerful mutants in the world, possessing telekinetic and telepathic powers. If Sink is playing Grey, she’ll be joining Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner as actors who have played the role on the big screen.

Sink’s next film will be the musical O’Dessa, which also stars Regina Hall and Murray Bartlett. Meanwhile, Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

open image in gallery Tom Holland ( Getty )

The adaptation of the epic Greek poem features an all-star cast with Holland appearing alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.