Netflix teases big mystery in new teaser for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix have teased a big mystery for the forthcoming final season of fan-favourite, Stranger Things.

The record-breaking drama features an ensemble cast including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers.

The show, which follows a series of paranormal events taking place in an American town in the 1980s, is back for its fifth and final segment in 2025, the streamer confirmed earlier this year.

In a new video shared to their social media page on Wednesday afternoon (6 November), the name of each new episode was revealed.

Titles for each episode often shed light on key events, with the first episode of the first season called “The Vanishing of Will Byers”, setting the scene for the plot of the entire show.

They can take on obscure names based on a theme identifiable to fans, for instance “The Flea and the Acrobat” in which the gate between dimensions was first revealed.

Fans dived deep into speculation, particularly after one of the forthcoming episodes had part of its title omitted.

The titles are as follows:

The Crawl

The Vanishing Of [Omitted]

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape From Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

In the show’s characteristic Eighties style lettering along with its instantly recognisable music by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, the teaser was accompanied by the tagline, “In the fall of 1987... one last adventure begins.”

“‘The Vanishing Of...’ was such a massive tease,” wrote one fan, as speculation centred on whether Eddie Munson, played by Gladiator II star Joseph Quinn, could be set to return, or whether a main character will vanish in a repeat of the show’s first episode.

Fans were also left emotional at the name of the final episode called “The Rightside Up”, as opposed to the horror the characters endured in the evil-ridden “Upside Down”.

“My God, The Rightside Up is the best thing I’ve heard,” wrote one person on social media.

Another added, “Sobbing my eyes out” as fans left crying and tearing up emojis.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer said that they had created a 25-page document detailing the mythology of the Upside Down when they created the show, in an interview with Tudum.

“We were like, ‘We know what’s going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable. We want it to be mysterious,’ ” Matt Duffer explained.

“But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?’ And so we wrote it all down.”

Meanwhile, Ross said the final season would finally tie up all loose ends.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” said Ross Duffer during Geeked Week in June 2022. “And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”

Stranger Things 5 will be released in 2025.