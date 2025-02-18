Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first look at Christopher Nolan’s new historical blockbuster, The Odyssey – an adaptation of Homer’s epic Greek poem – has been unveiled.

One of the most significant works of early literature, it is attributed to the poet Homer and is believed to have been written in the eighth century BC. It is a mythical tale following the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

It was previously confirmed that the film will feature an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

More recent casting announcements include Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

Now the first glimpse of the film has been released with Matt Damon playing the leading role of Odysseus, complete with full Spartan warrior armour.

In the original poem, Odysseus is the King of the Greek island of Ithaca who embarks on a long journey home after the end of the Trojan War.

However, his expedition proves perilous as he has to battle numerous threats and mythological creatures.

open image in gallery Matt Damon in The Odyssey ( Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey will partially be filmed in Sicily, where scholars say Homer based a portion of Ulysses’ journey in his 8th century BCE epic.

Nolan’s Odyssey will reportedly start shooting in Sicily in the next few months on the island of Favignana, known as “goat island” per Variety.

Favignana is understood to be the place where Homer wrote that Ulysses and his crew landed, collected food, and barbecued goats in the tale. It is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north west coast.

The publication reports that Nolan, who is shooting The Odyssey on new IMAX film technology, is likely to film part of the movie on Sicily’s Eolian island. Other locations will include the UK and Morocco.

“The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026,” Universal Studios announced in a statement.

Earlier this year, Nolan’s longtime producer and wife Emma Thomas teased the forthcoming feature in an interview with Empire.

“I would say it’s very exciting,” she said. “This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless, we haven’t started thinking practicalities, or anything.”

“Oppenheimer was so absurdly successful and we feel like we have an opportunity,” Thomas added.

open image in gallery Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon promoting ‘Oppenheimer' ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey will be Nolan’s first film since Oppenheimer, a film that dominated the 2024 awards season winning seven Oscars, seven Baftas, five Golden Globes and numerous other high-profile awards.