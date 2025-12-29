Sadie Sink says Spider-Man spoilers ‘even more secretive’ than Stranger Things finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadie Sink shared that keeping plot points from the final season of Stranger Things had not been too difficult, considering the “even more secretive” spoilers she was sitting on from her forthcoming role in Spider-Man.

Sink joined the hit Netflix science fiction series in the second season as Max Mayfield, a newcomer who came to befriend the main group.

The fifth and final season’s penultimate volume was released on 26 December, and the three new instalments set things up for a finale set to be released on New Year’s Eve.

In a new interview, Sink said that with the season rolling out, she was relieved at not having to keep secrets any more.

“It’ll be nice once it’s all finally out there and I never have to keep a secret about Stranger Things again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sink is now set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a yet unconfirmed role. Her casting was first reported in March by Deadline, which stated that she was joining the fourth Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

“I’d an amazing time working on that film. I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share,” she said, on joining the MCU.

“That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive.”

Nell Fisher and Sadie Sink in 'Stranger Things' ( Netflix )

Sink also shared that joining Brand New Day felt like a “full-circle” moment for her, similar to joining Stranger Things.

“I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned. I also worked with the director, Dustin Daniel Kretten, in one of the first movies I ever did when I was 14, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment.”

Last month, Sink talked about how fan speculation about what character she was playing had taken on a life of its own, especially as Marvel had released no official information and theories online had been pieced together from her appearance on set in a costume covered entirely in a bulky puffer jacket but with locks of her red hair peeking out.

“A lot of people forget that hair colour can change, but yeah, I understand all of the theories,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“People will just have to wait and see. I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

In addition to her Marvel role, Sink is returning to her theatre roots as she makes her West End debut in London next spring in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Noah Jupe.