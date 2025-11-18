Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will make her West End debut in London next spring.

The actor sprung to fame in 2017 thanks to her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series, joining the cast alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Sink, 23, will tread the boards at the Harold Pinter Theatre next March in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Noah Jupe, 20, best known for A Quiet Place (2018) and Honey Boy (2019).

It is a return to theatre for Sink who began her career on Broadway in the musical Annie. Earlier this year, she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play thanks to her performance in John Proctor is the Villain.

Speaking about her forthcoming West End role, Sink said: “I was a Broadway kid, so I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End.

“To get to do that in one of Shakespeares’s most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge. London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Icke is known for his bold reinterpretations of classic texts. His recent work, the Olivier-award winning production of Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, has transferred to Broadway.

“This is one of the plays I’ve returned to again and again, and the opportunity to tackle it in London with two wonderful young actors is hugely exciting,” said Icke. “It’s an explosive play, filled with heat and life, which confronts us with the fragility of our lives are and the momentousness of every last second. I can’t wait to get started.”

open image in gallery Sadie Sink earned a Tony nod for her Broadway role in ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

Pre-sale for tickets opens on Tuesday (18 November) with general sale tickets available from 10am on Wednesday (19 November) via romeojulietplay.com

The play will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from 16 March to 6 June 2026.

Sink will next be seen on screens in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the first four episodes of which will be released on 27 November.

This will be followed by three episodes on Boxing Day and the finale on New Year’s Day.