Tom Holland was hospitalised after he suffered a concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow on Friday.

According to multiple US outlets, filming for the fourth instalment of Marvel’s Spider-Man films was suspended while Holland underwent treatment.

Sources familiar with the matter told Deadline that The Odyssey star will be taking a break from filming for a few days “out of precaution” and is expected back at work in a few days.

Not much information has been shared about the injury, but Holland’s concussion is reportedly mild and happened during a stunt. No one else is reported to have been hurt.

Production on the film began in August, and Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are set to meet on Monday to discuss how best to proceed.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Holland for comment.

open image in gallery A person in a Spider-Man suit during filming on Hutcheson Street in Glasgow for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; Tom Holland was hospitalised after he suffered a concussion while filming on Friday. ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon late in March, where Holland described the film as “a fresh start”.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” Holland said in a video message at the event.

Cretton also hinted: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

The film’s name abandons the “home” titles that had been a part of all of the Holland Spider-Man films to date, starting with 2017’s Homecoming, then 2019’s Far From Home and finally 2021’s No Way Home.

The title is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.

open image in gallery ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was the highest-grossing movie of 2021 ( ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL )

No Way Home was the highest-grossing movie of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the film made over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic. At the time of writing, it is the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had been cast in an unspecified role in Brand New Day. Fans have theorised that Sink could be playing X-Men character Jean Grey in the film.

Meanwhile, Holland is next set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey. The actor is part of an ensemble that also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released on 31 July 2026.