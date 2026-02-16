Robert Duvall death updates: Tributes pour in for legendary Apocalypse Now actor

Robert Duvall’s childhood memories shared for milestone birthday just weeks before death

Tributes to legendary actor Robert Duvall are flooding the internet after his death at 95.

Duvall’s wife, Luciana, announced the Apocalypse Now and The Godfather star had died at his Virginia ranch Sunday in a statement on Facebook, which remembered him as “simply everything.”

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” Luciana wrote.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.”

Duvall was perhaps best known for his role as the Air Cavalry Commander Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, released in 1979. The film was responsible for two particularly iconic lines of dialogue in cinema history: “Charlie don’t surf!” and “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”.

He had a huge impact on the film industry as consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, while his portrayal of the reclusive and complicated Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird kick-started his career. He was nominated seven times for an Oscar, winning once for Best Actor in 1984’sTender Mercies, in which he portrayed a country singer dealing with alcoholism.

