Robert Duvall death updates: Tributes pour in for legendary Apocalypse Now actor
Oscar-winning actor was known for his roles in ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Tender Mercies’
Tributes to legendary actor Robert Duvall are flooding the internet after his death at 95.
Duvall’s wife, Luciana, announced the Apocalypse Now and The Godfather star had died at his Virginia ranch Sunday in a statement on Facebook, which remembered him as “simply everything.”
“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” Luciana wrote.
“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.”
Duvall was perhaps best known for his role as the Air Cavalry Commander Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, released in 1979. The film was responsible for two particularly iconic lines of dialogue in cinema history: “Charlie don’t surf!” and “I love the smell of napalm in the morning”.
He had a huge impact on the film industry as consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, while his portrayal of the reclusive and complicated Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird kick-started his career. He was nominated seven times for an Oscar, winning once for Best Actor in 1984’sTender Mercies, in which he portrayed a country singer dealing with alcoholism.
TCM pays tribute
Turner Classic Movies has paid tribute to Robert Duvall in a statement.
“We say goodbye to Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall,” the network said in an Instagram post.
“With a career spanning over seven decades, Duvall's storytelling transcended mediums and generations of audiences – as he delivered a range of unforgettable performances from his work on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to APOCALYPSE NOW, and so much more.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones,” TCM concluded.
Survived by his wife
Robert Duvall is survived by his wife, Luciana Pedraza.
Duvall was married four times in his life, but never had any children.
Jamie Lee Curtis remembers Robert Duvall
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Threads that Robert Duvall was “The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen.”
She added, “Bravo, Robert Duvall.”
Robert Duvall shared childhood memories weeks before death
Robert Duvall celebrated his milestone 95th birthday in January by sharing childhood memories with his wife, Luciana.
'True Godfather of Hollywood'
Director Joe Russo paid tribute to Robert Duvall with a post on X after news of his death Monday.
“We lost a titan,” Russo wrote. “A true consigliere. An actor who made every scene better just by his presence, Robert Duvall.
“RIP to a true Godfather of Hollywood,” he concluded.
Robert Duvall's iconic performances
Born in San Diego, California, Robert Duvall earned his first of several Oscar nominations in 1973 for his supporting role inThe Godfather.
In 1984, he won the Best Actor award for his performance in the Western drama Tender Mercies.
He was also known for his performances in Apocalypse Now, Secondhand Lions and HBO series Lonesome Dove.
Robert Duvall dies at 95
